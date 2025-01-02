Chandigarh-airport link: Proposed direct road to adversely affect future expansion: Punjab

The much debated shorter route between Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport and Chandigarh is unlikely to see light of the day. The demand for this road started in 2016-17, mainly from Haryana and Chandigarh, to reduce travel time between Panchkula, Chandigarh and the airport. (HT file)

In a detailed report to Punjab and Haryana high court, the Punjab government has reasoned that if constructed, the route will have “adverse effects” on the airport expansion.

The demand for this road started in 2016-17, mainly from Haryana and Chandigarh, to reduce travel time between Panchkula, Chandigarh and the airport.

Later on, after a study, a route was finalised which was to start from Sector 48, and the current distance between Chandigarh and the airport, 11.5 km, was to come down to only 3.5 km, thereby bringing the travel time down from 25 minutes to merely 5 minutes. Initially, Punjab government had also agreed and the then governor in 2022 had given “in principal” nod for the project. However, in 2023, the Punjab government changed its stand and started work on the 164-foot-wide parallel road between the airport and Bawa White House. The ₹125-crore project, approximately 5-km long, is now set for completion by September 2025.

The government affidavit has come in a public interest litigation (PIL), pending since December 2015, when it was approached by the Mohali Industries Association (MIA), alleging lack of facilities at the airport. Since then, HC has been monitoring the progress of various projects at the airport.

As per the Punjab government, the land is to be provided for maintenance and repair work adjoining the existing airport. The road proposed, if constructed, will cut through the connectivity of the airport to the area where these facilities are to come up in future. It will also hamper the potential expansion of the airport, the government has said.

“In view of the seriousness of the matter it is humbly submitted that the said alternative route may kindly be reconsidered in public interest as it will have adverse effects on the airport expansion,” the affidavit by Malwinder Singh Jaggi, secretary, Punjab department of civil aviation, said.

The affidavit also says in July 2021, UT was told to identify the land to be acquired for the construction of a full length southern taxi track (part-2) on Mohali side.

The taxi track is required for clearing the movement of aircraft on runway after landing so that runway can be immediately cleared and used optimally to handle the maximum number of flights.

Requirement of this additional taxi track will be felt more when the number of flights increase in future, it says, adding that the proposed link will adversely affect the existence and the scope of construction of this track and there will be no connecting land left at all.

It also underlines that further expansion of the airport services, including MRO, new cargo terminals or even a second terminal, if required in future, will be adversely affected.

“Development of these facilities will help in increasing the flight connectivity of Chandigarh with global aviation hubs, which is the most important task for the airport administration and the state government,” it said.

Planned route borders IAF base

Another reason given by the government for not constructing the direct link is that the proposed route runs along the boundary wall of Indian Air Force Station, Chandigarh, and cuts through the middle of the land reserved for the expansion of airport facilities in the GMADA Master Plan 2006-2031. This reserve land will be required to set up above mentioned facilities as the same can’t be set up away from the airport, said Punjab government.