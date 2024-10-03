Chandigarh-Amritsar train cancelled for winter season

Chandigarh Anticipating foggy weather during the winter season, the Northern Railways has announced cancellation of Chandigarh-Amritsar-Chandigarh super-fast train (12241-12242) from December 1 to March 1, 2025. The Chandigarh-Amritsar train covers a distance of 248 km in 4 hours 45 minutes with five halts. (HT Photo)

The train was to make 90 trips each side (up-down) during this period. The Chandigarh-Amritsar train covers a distance of 248 km in 4 hours 45 minutes with five halts. Many pilgrims visiting Sikh shrine Golden Temple use this train from Chandigarh to Amritsar.