Chandigarh-Amritsar train cancelled for winter season

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 03, 2024 09:36 AM IST

Northern Railway announced this cancellation ahead of winter season and foggy weather; many pilgrims visiting Sikh shrine Golden Temple use this train from Chandigarh to Amritsar

Chandigarh Anticipating foggy weather during the winter season, the Northern Railways has announced cancellation of Chandigarh-Amritsar-Chandigarh super-fast train (12241-12242) from December 1 to March 1, 2025.

The Chandigarh-Amritsar train covers a distance of 248 km in 4 hours 45 minutes with five halts. (HT Photo)
The train was to make 90 trips each side (up-down) during this period. The Chandigarh-Amritsar train covers a distance of 248 km in 4 hours 45 minutes with five halts. Many pilgrims visiting Sikh shrine Golden Temple use this train from Chandigarh to Amritsar.

