Chandigarh: Another PGIMER staffer held in Ayushman fraud case

A month after launching an investigation into the Ayushman Bharat scheme fraud at PGIMER, the Chandigarh crime branch has arrested Kapil, a data entry operator at the Himcare counter (for Himachal patients) in Nehru Hospital. Kapil is the first PGIMER insider to be arrested in this case. With this, three persons have been arrested so far. The Chandigarh Police are investigating the role of arrested data entry operator in manipulating records and facilitating fraudulent withdrawals. (HT)

The fraud surfaced when Balram, another accused, was arrested for fraudulently taking medicines and surgical supplies. During interrogation, he named Kapil, officials said. The police are investigating Kapil’s role in manipulating records and facilitating fraudulent withdrawals.

The investigation began after PGIMER security personnel caught 25-year-old Raman from Kangra, HP, on February 18 while he was attempting to fraudulently obtain ₹60,000 worth of medicines from an AMRIT pharmacy (government initiative for subsidised medicines, equipment) using a fake stamp. An indent book from the urology department and eight counterfeit stamps were recovered. According to the police, the fraudulently obtained medicines were sold to private medical stores.

Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, eligible families receive free treatment and medicines up to ₹5 lakh per year. For medicines costing above ₹2,000, patients require a doctor’s prescription in the indent book, verified with stamps from the doctor, nursing officer, Ayushman counter and dispensary—a process the accused had allegedly manipulated to execute the fraud. According to investigating officials, fraud worth ₹5-crore has surfaced in this case so far.