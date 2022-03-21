Chandigarh-based transporter’s driver, aide arrested for stealing 10 lakh

Police arrested two after the driver of Munish Bassi, a city-based transporter and property dealer, allegedly stole ₹10 lakh from him on March 10, recovering an amount of ₹5.65 lakh from the accused.

Police said the driver, identified as Mangaldeep Singh, 33, of Khanna had fled with the money after parking the victim’s car at Hotel Mountview in Sector 10. He had allegedly escaped with the co-accused, Karambir Singh, 20, of Saidio Lehal, Amritsar, who is a taxi driver.

The accused had driven to Ludhiana and stayed in a hotel, using the stolen money to pay for the hotel and buy items including a mobile phone.

While Karamdeep Singh had earlier been arrested on March 17, the primary accused Mangaldeep Singh was arrested on March 18. Police recovered ₹5.65 lakh and the mobile phone.

Police said the primary accused was declared a proclaimed offender in a 2019 cheating case and had also been arrested in two other cheating cases. Both accused have been sent to judicial custody.