Chandigarh-bound bus rams into truck near Karnal, driver dead

The driver of a private electric bus headed from Gurugram to Chandigarh was killed and eight others, including the conductor, were injured when it rammed into a truck near a dhaba, 6km from Karnal, on National Highway-44 early on Thursday. A crane being used to remove the private bus from the Chandigarh-Delhi highway after it rammed into a truck 6km from Karnal on Thursday morning. (HT Photo)

Police said driver Daya Singh died on the spot, while bus conductor Vimal suffered serious injuries as the front of the bus bore the impact of the crash.

Seven passengers travelling from Gurugram to Chandigarh were also injured and hospitalised. The injured were rescued by the police with the help of locals through windows as the only door of the bus was damaged in the accident.

A passenger, who escaped unhurt, said most travellers were asleep when the bus rammed into the truck so they were unsure about the cause. The passengers were sent via other buses and some preferred to travel by their own means.

However, police said that it appears that the truck was parked or moving slow without giving any indication.

The truck driver fled soon after the accident and efforts are on to trace him.

Assistant sub inspector Manjeet Singh of Sadar police station said they rushed to the site as soon as they were informed about the accident near Jhilmil Dhaba on the highway.

A crane was requisitioned to extricate the bus and restore smooth traffic movement on the Chandigarh-Delhi highway.

“The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained as the passengers were sleeping, while the conductor is undergoing treatment and not in a position to give a statement. A case will be registered accordingly,” the ASI said.