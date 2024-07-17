Chandigarh-bound flight cancelled at Srinagar airport

A Chandigarh-bound Indigo flight with 150 people on board was cancelled at Srinagar International Airport after the aircraft developed a technical snag just before take-off on Monday night. The Chandigarh-bound was cancelled due to a technical snag in the aircraft. (File)

Airport officials said that the aircraft developed a technical snag when it was leaving the bay to take flight.

“There was some technical snag in the night and the aircraft came back to the bay. The flight was cancelled,” said an official of the airport.

The passengers were then shifted to a hotel at around 2 am in the night. The official said that Indigo operated the flight on Tuesday.

Other news in brief:

Srinagar More than three lakh yatris visited the holy cave shrine in the first 17 days of the Amarnath yatra. Officials are hopeful that this year, half a million people could undertake the yatra, up from 4.64 lakh last year. On Tuesday, the 19th batch of 4,132 pilgrims left for the twin base camps of Baltal and Palagam at 3.04 am in 151 vehicles amid tight security.