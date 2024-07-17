Chandigarh-bound flight cancelled at Srinagar airport
Srinagar airport officials said that the aircraft developed a technical snag when it was leaving the bay to take flight.
A Chandigarh-bound Indigo flight with 150 people on board was cancelled at Srinagar International Airport after the aircraft developed a technical snag just before take-off on Monday night.
“There was some technical snag in the night and the aircraft came back to the bay. The flight was cancelled,” said an official of the airport.
The passengers were then shifted to a hotel at around 2 am in the night. The official said that Indigo operated the flight on Tuesday.
