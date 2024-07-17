 Chandigarh-bound flight cancelled at Srinagar airport - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024
Chandigarh-bound flight cancelled at Srinagar airport

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jul 17, 2024 09:28 AM IST

Srinagar airport officials said that the aircraft developed a technical snag when it was leaving the bay to take flight.

A Chandigarh-bound Indigo flight with 150 people on board was cancelled at Srinagar International Airport after the aircraft developed a technical snag just before take-off on Monday night.

The Chandigarh-bound was cancelled due to a technical snag in the aircraft. (File)
The Chandigarh-bound was cancelled due to a technical snag in the aircraft. (File)

Airport officials said that the aircraft developed a technical snag when it was leaving the bay to take flight.

“There was some technical snag in the night and the aircraft came back to the bay. The flight was cancelled,” said an official of the airport.

The passengers were then shifted to a hotel at around 2 am in the night. The official said that Indigo operated the flight on Tuesday.

Other news in brief:

Srinagar More than three lakh yatris visited the holy cave shrine in the first 17 days of the Amarnath yatra. Officials are hopeful that this year, half a million people could undertake the yatra, up from 4.64 lakh last year. On Tuesday, the 19th batch of 4,132 pilgrims left for the twin base camps of Baltal and Palagam at 3.04 am in 151 vehicles amid tight security.

Srinagar Police on Tuesday booked a miscreant under Public Safety Act in Baramulla. The accused, Bashir Ahmad Beigh of Shirpora Chandoosa, has been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Srinagar. “Many cases are registered against him and was involved in disturbance of law and order and subversion. Despite his involvement in many FIRs, he did not mend his anti-national & anti-social activities,” police said.

Chandigarh-bound flight cancelled at Srinagar airport
