Monday, Jun 03, 2024
Chandigarh: Builder to refund 23 lakh for delaying plot possession

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 03, 2024 08:32 AM IST

By 2014, the brothers paid over ₹23 lakh against its basic sale price of ₹36 lakh, as the builder assured possession within three years; “Despite depositing 65% of the plot’s value, the developers failed to either allot the plot or execute the buyer’s agreement,” they alleged in the complaint

Pulling up a developer for not handing over possession of a plot within three years, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed them to refund 23.75 lakh paid by two brothers.

Deepak Sharma and brother Raman Sharma in December 2011 had booked a 200 square yards residential plot at “Palm Garden” in Mullanpur, Mohali. (iStock)
Deepak Sharma and his brother Raman Sharma, residents of Sector 41-A, Chandigarh, approached the commission against M/s Manohar Infrastructure & Construction Private Limited, Chandigarh, and its two directors.

The brothers submitted that in December 2011, they booked a 200 square yards residential plot at the company’s project “Palm Garden” in Mullanpur, Mohali.

By 2014, they paid over 23 lakh against its basic sale price of 36 lakh, as the builder assured possession within three years.

“Despite depositing 65% of the plot’s value, the developers failed to either allot the plot or execute the buyer’s agreement,” they alleged in the complaint.

They pleaded that before booking, the developers assured that the project had already been approved, but they later came to know that developer had collected money without having necessary approvals.

The opposition parties responded that the complainants were defaulters who had not deposited the remaining amount and remained silent for years.

They added that any charges whatsoever were levied as per law and were uniform for all customers who invested in the project.

They pleaded that the company had almost completed development in the area and many buyers had already moved in.

Allowing the complaint, the commission directed the opposition parties to refund 23.75 lakh paid by the complainants, along with interest at 10% per annum from the date of respective deposits till the date of actual realisation.

