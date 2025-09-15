Chandigarh: Bus leaves pedestrian dead in Sector-43 hit & run

A 46-year-old man was killed after being hit by a bus near the CRPF turn in the jungle area of Sector 43 on Saturday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Mohd Ilyas, a resident of Sector 56, Chandigarh. (iStock)

The deceased was identified as Mohd Ilyas, a resident of Sector 56.

Police said the incident occurred around 12.45 pm, when a bus hit Illyas, who was walking along the road, and sped away. Onlookers jotted down the vehicle’s registration number and alerted the police.

The victim was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, where the duty doctor declared him dead.

Police said with the help of the vehicle number, the driver was identified as Gurpreet Singh, 40, a resident of Solan, Himachal Pradesh.

He was booked under Sections 281, 125-A and 106 of BNS. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused driver.