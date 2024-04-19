 Chandigarh: CBI files chargesheet against duo held for graft - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: CBI files chargesheet against duo held for graft

ByTanbir Dhaliwal, Chandigarh
Apr 19, 2024 08:58 AM IST

On a fruit vendor’s complaint, CBI sleuths had laid a trap and apprehended Sabar Ali, a driver, and Rahul Yadav, a contractual multi-tasking staff while demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹12,000

Nearly two months after the CBI arrested two men working for the market committee of Sector 26 grain market for seeking a bribe of 12,000 from a fruit vendor, the probe agency filed a chargesheet against them on Thursday.

The fruit vendor, Ravi Shankar, had approached CBI on February 19, stating that he had been running a fruit stall in the market for the past 26 years. He alleged that the market committee secretary repeatedly sent his men and got his fruit confiscated, without providing any receipt. (Getty image)
The fruit vendor, Ravi Shankar, had approached CBI on February 19, stating that he had been running a fruit stall in the market for the past 26 years. He alleged that the market committee secretary repeatedly sent his men and got his fruit confiscated, without providing any receipt. (Getty image)

Both Sabar Ali, a driver, and Rahul Yadav, a contractual multi-tasking staff, have been chargesheeted under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The fruit vendor, Ravi Shankar, had approached CBI on February 19, stating that he had been running a fruit stall in the market for the past 26 years. He alleged that the market committee secretary repeatedly sent his men and got his fruit confiscated, without providing any receipt.

Shankar had alleged that he met the secretary regarding this, following which he was told to meet his driver Sabar Ali.

But when he met Ali, he asked him to pay 12,000 per week, threatening to confiscate his fruits and bar him from running his stall in future.

On Shankar’s complaint, CBI sleuths had laid a trap and apprehended Ali, along with contractual staffer Rahul Yadav while demanding and accepting a bribe of 12,000.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: CBI files chargesheet against duo held for graft
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On