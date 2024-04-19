Chandigarh: CBI files chargesheet against duo held for graft

Nearly two months after the CBI arrested two men working for the market committee of Sector 26 grain market for seeking a bribe of ₹12,000 from a fruit vendor, the probe agency filed a chargesheet against them on Thursday. The fruit vendor, Ravi Shankar, had approached CBI on February 19, stating that he had been running a fruit stall in the market for the past 26 years. He alleged that the market committee secretary repeatedly sent his men and got his fruit confiscated, without providing any receipt. (Getty image)

Both Sabar Ali, a driver, and Rahul Yadav, a contractual multi-tasking staff, have been chargesheeted under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Shankar had alleged that he met the secretary regarding this, following which he was told to meet his driver Sabar Ali.

But when he met Ali, he asked him to pay ₹12,000 per week, threatening to confiscate his fruits and bar him from running his stall in future.

On Shankar’s complaint, CBI sleuths had laid a trap and apprehended Ali, along with contractual staffer Rahul Yadav while demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹12,000.