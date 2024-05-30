 Chandigarh: Congress leaders demand AAP apology for ‘insulting’ Bansal - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Chandigarh: Congress leaders demand AAP apology for ‘insulting’ Bansal

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 30, 2024 09:00 AM IST

During AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s rally in Chandigarh on Sunday, AAP women councillors were seen “pushing aside” four-time Chandigarh MP Pawan Kumar Bansal while jostling for space on the stage to get clicked with Priyanka

With Lok Sabha polls in Chandigarh just two days away, a section of senior leaders of Chandigarh Congress accused the AAP of disrespecting four-time Chandigarh MP Pawan Kumar Bansal during AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s rally in Chandigarh on Sunday.

The Congress leaders, including former Chandigarh mayor Harphool Kalyan, addressed a press conference on Wednesday, demanding an apology from AAP. (HT File)
The Congress leaders, including former Chandigarh mayor Harphool Kalyan, addressed a press conference on Wednesday, demanding an apology from AAP. (HT File)

At the event, AAP women councillors were seen “pushing aside” Bansal while jostling for space on the stage to get clicked with Priyanka.

The Congress leaders, including former Chandigarh mayor Harphool Kalyan, addressed a press conference on Wednesday, demanding an apology from AAP. The leaders said if party supremo Arvind Kejriwal did not apologise, they will be voting for NOTA.

Kalyan said ever since the AAP formed an alliance with the Congress in Chandigarh, a conspiracy to finish off Congressmen was being hatched. He alleged that some Congressmen, along with AAP and its councillors, were also plotting to ensure Manish Tewari’s loss in the election.

Sunil Bodh, general secretary of AC department of the Chandigarh Congress, said the actions of AAP councillors clearly showed their disrespect towards senior leaders.

Chandigarh: Congress leaders demand AAP apology for 'insulting' Bansal
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 30, 2024
