Chandigarh: Consumers’ demand for monthly power bills still a far cry
Despite directions from the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC), the long-standing demand of the city’s power consumers for monthly instead of bi-monthly billing is unlikely to be met any time soon.
Admitting to slow pace of the conversion, the UT electricity department, in its submission with JERC, has blamed staff shortage and software issues as major roadblocks. At present, more than 85% consumers (domestic and commercial) in Chandigarh are billed on bi-monthly basis.
“The conversion of meter reading from bi-monthly to monthly is slow due to acute shortage of staff. Further, the software also needs to be updated for monthly billing,” the department has submitted in its annual plan with the JERC.
For the conversion, the department will instead be depending on the installation of smart meters under the National Smart Grid Mission (NSGM), which is in progress. “The smart metering project will help for monthly billing of all categories of consumers,” stated the department.
JERC had last year warned of punitive action against the department for its failure to implement monthly billing for all categories except agriculture pumping supply, despite its repeated directions. The commission’s initial order on the shifting to monthly billing came in its tariff order of 2019.
In 2020, it had again directed the power department to implement it. In its 2020 order, JERC had suggested that the implementation of monthly billing be done in a phased manner, so that billing of certain number of consumers be shifted every month/quarter. The department was directed to submit monthly compliance reports to the commission for monitoring.
Due to bi-monthly billing, consumers are being forced to pay surcharges at 4% for the total bill, if they miss the last date for payment even by one day. “For the speedy recovery of dues, monthly billing must be started in the interest of revenue gain of the department and to reduce the defaulting amount,” JERC has observed last year.
Hitesh Puri, chairman, Chandigarh Residents’ Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED), said, “We have been demanding monthly billing for a long time. For starters, bi-monthly billing impacts in which slab the electricity consumption of a house comes under. Secondly, for consumers, it is financially much easier to pay monthly bills. This is particularly the case for summer months, when consumption is at its peak.”
In their representation to the JERC, consumers have contended, “If commission wants to retain the bimonthly billing, surcharge due to late payment should be taken 2% per cycle instead of per month and the interest rate on the principal amount should not exceed the bank rate, as presently, 24% surcharges are being charged yearly.”
-
Ninth time lucky: Underpass at Ashram crossing open for traffic
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday opened the four-lane, 750 metres long underpass at the Ashram Chowk, three years after work began on the project during which it missed eight deadlines. The underpass is expected to ease traffic snarls at Delhi's busiest traffic intersection that carries a massive load of 350,000 vehicles daily. The underpass is aimed at providing a signal-free ride between Nizamuddin and Badarpur on Mathura Road at Ashram intersection.
-
Mohali police working to extradite GBP Group’s three directors
Seven months after the management of the Gupta Builders and Promoters Group fled the country, leaving over 2,500 investors in the lurch, the Mohali police have said they are now working to extradite its three directors, who are said to be hiding in Dubai. The three directors – Satish Gupta, Raman Gupta, and Pardeep Gupta – left the country in September 2021, leaving all their offices in and around Mohali locked.
-
Six held for daylight robbery, ₹70.50 lakh recovered
Gurugram police arrested six men in the last four days, who allegedly robbed ₹97 lakh from the van of a private cash collection company on April 18 by keeping two employees travelling in the vehicle at gunpoint and throwing chilli powder into their eyes. Haryana director general of police PK Aggarwal had announced a cash reward of ₹2 lakh for those who give credible information about the suspects involved in the loot case.
-
Gautam Budh Nagar to step up vaccine coverage in 12-15 age group from today
The health department is also increasing the number of vaccination camps for children from Monday. At least 50 centres will give Corbevax doses to children in the 12-15 age group. As of now, 58% of the estimated population in the 12-15 age group has been vaccinated with the first dose, while 5% have also taken the second dose. Overall, 4,069,000 doses have been administered across Gautam Budh Nagar district.
-
Most fresh Covid cases reported in 21-40 age group in Ghaziabad
The officials of the district health department on Sunday said that Covid-19 cases have almost doubled during the last five days but the severity is negligible. According to health officials, the highest number of positive cases in Ghaziabad district is being reported in the age group of 21-40, while the least affected age group is 60-plus years.
