Chandigarh: Cop mediating marital dispute assaulted at Sarangpur station

A Chandigarh Police constable suffered grievous head injuries after he was allegedly attacked by a man and his two sons at the Sarangpur police station on Thursday night. Constable Pawan Kumar, 43, who is posted at the Sarangpur station, was on flying duty with assistant sub-Inspector Brahm Singh when a couple involved in a marital dispute arrived at the police station. (HT)

Constable Pawan Kumar, 43, who is posted at the Sarangpur station, was on flying duty with assistant sub-Inspector Brahm Singh when a couple involved in a marital dispute arrived at the police station around 10.15 pm.

While the police personnel were speaking to the husband and wife, trying to mediate their conflict, three relatives of the woman reached the police station and started hurling abuses, Kumar alleged in his complaint.

The three men were later identified as Rajkumar, 50, and his sons Vivek, 21, and Vikash, 19, residents of Sector 52, Chandigarh. Police said the trio became agitated, alleging that the police were not taking action in the matter. Despite being asked to calm down and sit outside, they continued creating a ruckus.

Constable Kumar said when he tried to intervene and explain the situation, the accused attacked him. Police said Vikash struck Kumar on the head with a kada (metal bracelet), causing serious injury, while the other two also assaulted and threatened him.

Following the assault, a PCR vehicle rushed the injured constable to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where he received five stitches on his head.

The constable alleged that the accused obstructed him from performing his official duty, abused him and caused injuries.

Police registered a case against the three accused under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 121(1) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to a public servant), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Cops caught in the crosshairs

October 25, 2025 A team of PCR personnel narrowly escaped injury after a car rammed into their official vehicle in Sector 38-C, moments after the police attempted to question three youths suspected of consuming drugs inside a car parked near a residential park.

August 3, 2025: A verbal spat between a street vendor and his wife near the langar area of PGIMER, Sector 12, escalated into a violent attack on bystanders and a police constable, leaving three people injured. The vendor along with his aides, allegedly assaulted a man and his friend who tried to intervene, as well as a police constable who attempted to control the situation.

May 25, 2025: Two brothers and their sister were booked for allegedly assaulting a police officer and obstructing him from performing his duty during an anti-encroachment operation near Shastri Market in Sector 22-C.