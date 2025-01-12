Chandigarh: Couple handing out ‘white paper’ as US dollars in currency exchange arrested

A couple accused of swindling people by handing out white papers disguised as US dollars during currency exchange transactions has landed in police net. They offered US dollars at significantly cheaper rates, only to give victims bundles of notes with white papers concealed inside, said Chandigarh Police. (iStock)

Kamlesh Kumar, 26, a resident of Partapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, and his live-in partner, Pakhi Malik, allegedly duped several Chandigarh residents out of ₹18 lakh through their modus operandi, according to police.

They offered US dollars at significantly cheaper rates, only to give victims bundles of notes with white papers concealed inside. Among their victims was Dilip Kumar Biswas, a resident of Nayagaon, Mohali, who filed a complaint with Chandigarh Police on May 30, 2024. Biswas claimed the couple defrauded him of ₹5 lakh after promising cheap dollar rates. Upon checking the currency, he was shocked to discover white papers mixed with the US dollars.

On his complaint, police had launched a probe, leading to Kumar’s arrest. His disclosure led police to his female accomplice. During interrogation, the couple admitted to committing five such frauds in Chandigarh, amounting to approximately ₹18 lakh. Further police investigations are ongoing to ascertain to extent of their fraud.