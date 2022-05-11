Chandigarh: Evicted Colony Number 4 residents meet Kirron Kher, seek alternative housing
Chandigarh member of Parliament Kirron Kher met different sections of city residents at BJP’s city headquarters in Sector 33 on Tuesday.
This included the former residents of Colony Number 4 that was demolished on May 1.
The evicted residents submitted a memorandum to the MP, seeking allotment of alternative housing for people who were left out by the administration despite being eligible.
The colony’s demolition had left over 10,000 people displaced and many of them have claimed rightful claim to alternative housing.
Coordination committee seeks resolution of long-pending issues
Earlier, a delegation of the Chandigarh Coordination Committee, a joint forum of traders, industrialists and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), also met Kher.
As the MP heads the 11-member committee on property matters, constituted after Supreme Court directions, they sought her intervention to solve their long-pending issues.
The members submitted that as the conversion of leasehold plots to freehold was under the active consideration of the Chandigarh administration and Union ministry of home affairs, a user-friendly policy be announced at the earliest to help clear property litigations.
They demanded regularisation of certain need-based changes and reasonable penalty charges for remaining violations, and cancellation of misuse notices issued by the UT Estate Office. The property holder must also be allowed to remove the violations before any fine was imposed, they said.
Through a memorandum, the members also requested for reinstating the original rate for availing of 0.75 to 1 floor area ratio (FAR) in industrial plots that was earlier ₹200 per square feet but had now been increased by 16 times.
Besides, members also submitted for reforms in Estate Office’s building branch and architecture department, rationalisation of collectors’ rates and withdrawal of unjustified fines and fees charged by CITCO on the sheds constructed and allotted by it.
Beopar Mandal demands ease of doing business
Senior functionaries of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal also met Kher to consider simplifying building bylaws in the upcoming meeting of the 11-member committee on May 12.
“The better facilities and bylaws for commercial buildings in neighbouring cities are more conducive for ease of doing business,” said president Charanjiv Singh. He also handed over a memorandum demanding conversion of leasehold commercial properties to freehold, regularisation of need-based changes and decrease in the exorbitant penalty proposed for building misuse through an amendment in the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952.
CBM chief spokesperson Diwakar Sahoonja said since commercial space in the city was limited, the bylaws must be framed to encourage startups and new businesses in the city.
Kher assured the delegation that she will take up these issues.
-
Train mows down health inspector’s wife in Ambala
The wife of a health inspector posted at the civil surgeon's office was run over by a train near Jandli Fatak area of Ambala City on Tuesday. The deceased, Nirmal Kaur, who was in her 50s, lived with her husband, Malkit Singh, in Preet Colony. She left home around 9 am and was hit by a train on the nearby Ambala-Amritsar section an hour later, police said.
-
QR code fraud: Fake army man dupes Chandigarh resident of ₹20,000
A fraudster duped a Sector 43 resident of ₹20,000 by posing as an army man looking for a house on rent. The victim, Parveen Kumar, told the police that he gave an advertisement for renting his house in Sector 45. In response, he received a call from a man identifying himself as a sepoy in the Indian Army, Jai Kishan, who had been transferred to Chandigarh and needed a house on rent.
-
Class-10 passout behind 1,352 cyber fraud cases: Chandigarh police
The 23-year-old Haryana man arrested by Chandigarh Police for a cyber fraud in February has turned out to be involved in 1,352 similar cases across the country. The cyber crime investigation cell (CCIC) of Chandigarh Police had arrested Vikas, for duping a city woman of ₹83,979 on April 19.
-
WWICS MD booked for raising illegal farm houses in Mohali village
In fresh trouble for Col BS Sandhu (retd), the managing director of Worldwide Immigration Consultancy Services, he, along with his aide, has been booked for developing illegal farm houses in Mohali's Masol village. The FIR was registered under Section 4 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act against Col Sandhu and his aide, Tarsem Singh, after they were found illegally levelling forest land to develop farm houses under the name “Fair Heavens” on around 100 acres.
-
Zirakpur naib tehsildar suspended for registering illegal colonies
The naib tehsildar of Zirakpur revenue department, Harminder Singh, was on Tuesday suspended for executing illegal land registries of unauthorised colonies. The suspension was ordered by Anurag Aggarwal, additional chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner, revenue and rehabilitation, Punjab. Aggarwal said multiple complaints were received against the nail tehsildar for rigging of land registration work in Zirakpur sub-tehsil and executing land registries of illegal colonies, following which an inquiry was conducted.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics