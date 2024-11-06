Chandigarh: Former DBA chief arrested for misbehaving with female lawyer

Ravinder Singh Bassi, a former president of the District Bar Association, has been arrested by the Chandigarh Police’s Crime Branch under Section 3 of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Ravinder Singh Bassi’s arrest by the Chandigarh Police’s Crime Branch came following a complaint by a female advocate, who accused Bassi of misbehaving with her and passing casteist remarks. (HT Photo)

His arrest came following a complaint by a female advocate, who accused Bassi of misbehaving with her and passing casteist remarks.

The incident occurred at the District Courts Complex parking lot in Sector 43 on October 7, where advocate Neeraj Hans died after allegedly being punched in the chest during a brawl.

While multiple FIRs have been filed in relation to this incident, investigations into the circumstances surrounding Hans’ death are still ongoing, and no formal action has yet been taken. Demanding a probe into Hans’ death, lawyers had remained on strike from October 8 to November 4.