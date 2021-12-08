Chandigarh: Gang of pickpockets busted at Punjab Lok Congress office launch

Pickpockets had a field day during the inauguration of former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s party office in Sector 9, Chandigarh, on Monday.

Chandigarh Police have arrested three men, including Sanjeev Khanna of Mundi Kharar in Mohali, who was apprehended while feasting on snacks during the inauguration. His two accomplices, Rajesh and Sahil of Ludhiana were arrested on Tuesday. Police have recovered five stolen mobile phones from them

Party leader Shashi Vardhan from Khanna had reported theft of three mobile phones from the Punjab Lok Congress office during the inauguration. Police said that gang, comprising half a dozen men, had reached the venue in a Hyundai Verna. It was Sanjeev who nicked mobile phones of party members and guests and handed them to his accomplices, said police.

The thefts came to light after Shashi, soon after meeting Capt Amarinder Singh, found his phone missing. On checking the video footage of the event, and found Sanjeev pulling out the mobile phone from guests’ pockets when they were greeting Amarinder.

The party workers then spotted Sanjeev feasting on samosas. On being questioned, he said that he was a party worker. In the meantime, police were informed and he was handed over to cops while his other accomplices fled. Police later arrested Sahil and Rajesh from Ludhiana.

“The accused are members of a gang operating from Ludhiana. They target religious and political functions to steal valuables. Three have been arrested, while the other accused have been identified,” said Charanjit Singh Virk, DSP (central), Chandigarh.