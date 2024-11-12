Chandigarh gets cracking as AQI stays in very poor range

With Chandigarh’s Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining in the very poor category (301-400) for the sixth consecutive day, the UT administration has swung into action to address the ongoing air crisis. As of 8 pm on Monday, the AQI was 335 at the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) in Sector 22, 317 in Sector 25 and 341 in Sector 53, all in the very poor category. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

A meeting of the task force, formed under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Chandigarh, was held on Monday with key stakeholders to discuss immediate measures. Directions were issued to various departments, including traffic police and municipal corporation, to take urgent steps to combat the worsening air quality.

GRAP outlines specific actions to manage air quality and mitigate the effects of pollution at various severity levels. Its activation comes as the city’s air quality has deteriorated beyond safe thresholds.

AQI levels in the range of 301-400 are classified as very poor, posing a serious risk of respiratory illness with prolonged exposure.

The meeting, chaired by the member secretary of the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC), emphasised the need for a coordinated response.

Stubble burning was identified as a major contributor to the escalating pollution levels, while other factors such as the approaching winter season, which has led to temperature inversion; the festive period, which increased the number of vehicles on roads, leading to traffic jams and pollution; and bursting of crackers were also noted as significant contributors.

While AQI had improved briefly three days after Diwali, when widespread bursting of firecrackers was recorded, it worsened again, entering the very poor bracket on November 6.

Action plan to improve air quality

Directions to MC

Ensure sprinkling of roads at night time to reduce road dust

There should be no road sweeping without sprinkling of water

Regular use of anti-smog guns for dust collected on trees around roads

Check open burning of leaves and other waste in the entire city

Consider doubling the parking fee to limit vehicles on roads

Directions to traffic police

Monitor traffic intensively and avoid traffic jams outside schools/traffic intersections

Consider one-way traffic during opening and closing of schools

Ensure strict implementation of Pollution Under Control Certification

Pre-recorded voice messages may be played at Smart City junctions to raise awareness

Ensure challaning on visible emission from buses, three-wheelers

Others

MC and UT engineering department also directed to ensure that all construction activities have dust mitigation measures in place. In case of non-compliance, the construction activities will be stopped

Institutions like PGIMER, PEC and Panjab University have been asked to use anti-smog guns for dust mitigation, especially at under-construction sites

Transport department told to intensify public transport/promote non-polluting transport like EVs and pooling of vehicles

Use of diesel generators to be strictly banned except in case of emergency/essential services.