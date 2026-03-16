Chandigarh: India must maintain strategic autonomy to get through tough times, says Tewari

In the next two and a half decades, if India is able to maintain its strategic autonomy and engage with world in its own terms, we will get through the tough times, said member of Parliament Manish Tewari during a discussion on his recently published book “A World Adrift: A Parliamentarian’s Perspective on Global Power Dynamics” with former Punjab chief secretary Karan Avtar Singh. Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari (right) in conversation with former Punjab chief secretary Karan Avtar Singh at the Government Art Museum auditorium in Sector 10, Chandigarh, on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The session, held at the Government Art Museum auditorium in Sector 10 on Sunday, was organised by Punjab Lit Foundation and Rupa Publications India.

Tewari comments came in the backdrop of economic, political and social instability in the world order post the 90s and the recent USA-Iran war that has put India in a tight spot with shortage of LPG felt throughout the country.

During the discussion, Tewari said, “There are multiple wars playing out in the Persian Gulf. First it was Venezuela and now Iran.The conflict is not about the Middle East but about China. The multiple wars are for resource dominance and there is a pattern to them. America wants the dollar to be the world currency. With these conflicts, USA is trying to off ramp China and Russia.”

Talking about his book that revolves around global power dynamics, Tewari mentioned the major reasons for writing this book were firstly the power vacuum he saw during 2016-19, relentless rise of China and change in the battlefield. “In the Ukraine-Russia war and India’s last year face-off with Pakistan, change in the battlefield has become evident,” he added.

He further highlighted how India’s relation with its neighbouring countries over the years had strained with regime change in Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh.

“The relations of nuclear powers in Asia, China, North Korea and Pakistan have been stronger with each other than India. There have been structural issues between India and USA relations. China’s growing influence is a cause of concern for India. Considering these situations in mind, there is an extremely difficult decade ahead for India irrespective of who is in power,” said Tewari.