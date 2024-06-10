Chandigarh: JEE Main tricity topper Vedant repeats feat in JEE Advanced

Vedant Saini, who had topped the tricity in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main with All India Rank (AIR) 26, has again emerged on the top in the tricity by securing AIR 14 in JEE Advanced. Vedant Saini (second from right) with his parents and brother. He plans to join IIT Bombay for computer science engineering. (HT Photo)

The Bhavan Vidyalaya student’s feat is special, as in the previous years, the tricity’s JEE Main toppers have rarely repeated the achievement in JEE Advanced.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Celebrating his result in Hyderabad, 18-year-old Vedant said the preparation for both exams was different. “I was more focused on JEE Advanced. JEE Main has to do more with NCERT syllabus and I had to spend a couple of months preparing for the exam specifically. However, since Class 11, my focus had been on cracking JEE Advanced, which is beyond NCERT syllabus and much harder. I also prioritised mock tests towards the end.”

Vedant’s father Dr Shiv Sajan Saini, an assistant professor at PGIMER, was elated with his son’s success. Talking about how Vedant stayed grounded after the JEE Main result, he said, “We parents were more excited than Vedant, who kept telling us not to get carried away with the JEE Main result and how it’s a stepping stone towards JEE Advanced.”

His mother, Dr Vidushi Mahajan, is posted as associate professor at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

Despite doctor parents and his younger brother also opting for medical stream in Class 11, Vedant always wanted to become an engineer.

He is confident of securing a seat at IIT Bombay to study computer science engineering. He also plans to get back to working on his fitness and playing tennis, something he was fond of before he started his IIT preparation.

Mayank secures AIR 68

In more cheer for Chandigarh, Mayank Jain of Gurukul Global School, Sector 13, Manimajra, secured AIR 68 in JEE Advanced.

Having achieved AIR 308 in the JEE Main, the 18-year-old wasn’t happy with the result, as he needed to rank in the top 100 to get into IIT Bombay to study computer science engineering. Not losing focus, he started studying even harder for JEE Advanced.

Mayank Jain with his family. He also aspires to join IIT Bombay to study computer science engineering. (HT Photo)

His father, Abhishek Jain, who runs a timber business in Pinjore, said Mayank would study up to 12 hours a day, with complete focus on his target. His mother, Pooja Jain, is a homemaker.

Mayank had studied in Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, till Class 10, but shifted to a Chandigarh school for Class 11.

Ayush Gangal, who had topped the city in the first session of JEE Main, secured AIR 124. Like Vedant, he is also a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya School in Chandigarh. Japman Kaur Aneja of Sri Guru Harkrishan Model School Sector 38 bagged AIR 308. Interested in coding despite coming from a family of doctors, she said she continued with her resolve even though only a few girls in her class or coaching had opted for non-medical.

Last year, four students from the tricity had figured in top 100. Raghav Goyal of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, had clinched AIR 4, the highest that the city has seen since 2018, when his elder brother Pranav Goyal ranked first in the country.