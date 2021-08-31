Chandigarh: Khattar’s visit leaves residents harried

Residents of Sector 27 were left inconvenienced as police barricaded all the roads leading to the Chandigarh Press Club on Monday for Haryana chief minister (CM)’s meeting with the press.

Two ladies, who managed to reach the press club with black flags, were forcibly removed by the Chandigarh Police. On Monday, the police also stopped protesting farmers at Sector 19/20 dividing road. These protesters were on their way to the press club to show black flags to Manohar Lal Khattar against the lathi-charge of the protesting farmers in Karnal.

500 cops deployed

The Chandigarh Police had deployed 500 cops including SP and DSP to ensure no law and order situation arises. All roads leading to the press club were barricaded and no one without an accreditation card was allowed to enter the venue. The police had even diverted the traffic.

“Due to security concerns, many residents were left inconvenienced as they were to take longer routes to reach home,” said Sonia of sector 27.

The residents staying in Sectors 27A and 27B were at the receiving end as their movement was restricted for nearly two hours. The police, however, had later allowed the resident to pass through after proper verification.

Devinder Singh Babla, Congress councilor and resident of Sector 27, had an argument with the police and he asked them not to stop the residents of the sector. “How can police harass the residents of the sector? They stopped everyone, even senior citizens, which is unfair. I have written to the adviser about the conduct of the police.”