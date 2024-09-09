Chandigarh: Kickstarting startups, one connection at a time

For Anupama Anand, a city-based PhD scholar looking to embark on a journey of setting up a startup in the field of food processing, there are challenges galore. From working the nitty-gritties of setting up a business to finding like-minded, questions are aplenty. Entrepreneurs bat for fostering a conducive environment for startups in Chandigarh through an improved network and support. (iStock)

And she is not alone. The burgeoning market for startups in and around tricity has brought opportunities for enterprising minds, young and old, but fostering an environment conducive for startups is still a work in progress.

“The first step is finding like-minded people to build a team and get on-board our vision. It is not easy to connect with such people as networking can be a task for someone who is just starting out,” Anand says.

And that’s where someone like Aseem Hanspal, the founder of entrepreneurs of Interest, a forum connecting aspiring business minds with each other and field steps in. For him, the vision was clear: “creating a diverse, thriving, and valued ecosystem for entrepreneurs to Learn, network and grow.”

What began as a pilot project in the national capital has since expanded into a Chandigarh chapter, which was launched in 2020 in the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic, a period that accentuated the need to network even more.

“During a visit to the US where I was addressing a group of entrepreneurs, I witnessed firsthand the power of their networking. This experience inspired me to establish an entrepreneurs forum aiming to provide small and medium-sized enterprises with the resources and connections they need to thrive,” Hanspal says.

But what is it that a forum like EOI does for the up-and-coming businesses? Having worked with over 150 SMEs and mentoring business owners, it became evident for Hanspal that they possess a compelling vision and determination but require greater exposure and networking opportunities to achieve their full potential.

EOI addresses entrepreneurs’ needs by offering opportunities to cross-learn and access expert guidance. Today, members can reach out to subject matter experts associate with the platform, from diverse fields. for guidance. All that just a click and quick registration process away.

“Small organisations face several challenges, including building the right team, establishing scalable processes, and building brand, increasing sales. A common issue is the owners’ reluctance to delegate, which often becomes a bottleneck to growth,” Hanspal says.

EOI, however, is designed to help overcome these obstacles and support sustained business development.

“Helping new businesses connect with different people with expertise in various fields like marketing, logistics is a good initiative. Needs vary area-wise as someone setting up a business in Mohali will face different challenges than someone in Bangalore or any other part of the country for that matter,” Anand says.

That’s where chapter-wise framework helps entrepreneurs connect with those near them.

Vaneet Goyal, who is in the real estate industry, has grown with the platform and now is serving as the general secretary with EOI. It is, according to Vaneet, the exposure that EOI provides that makes an entrepreneur familiar with the needs of the global industry, thus helping them make thoughtful decisions.

“It serves as an excellent networking platform, allowing us to connect with industry leaders and learn from one another through shared sessions. This has empowered us to make informed decisions at the right time and grow our businesses effectively,” Vaneet says.

EOI also regularly organises interactive sessions, which Vaneet says, help with exchange of ideas and solutions to problems being faced by businesses, “The EOI sessions on hiring and HR management have been invaluable in this regard. This has improved our hiring processes and HR management, enabling us to attract and retain skilled professionals, thereby strengthening our businesses.”

Hanspal has a vision to expand the platform pan-India with new chapters in Kolkata, Lucknow, and Pune.

Tricity, however, will also hold a special place for him. “While business owners across India and even in other countries share many similarities, the entrepreneurs from tricity stand out in a few areas. They are more open to learning and experimenting, always eager to support each other. If they find something beneficial, they are more than willing to share it with others,” he says, lauding the strong sense of experimentation and ambition of tricity entrepreneurs.