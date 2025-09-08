Chandigarh: Man eyeing job abroad duped of 32.37 lakh by immigration firm

A resident of Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, has alleged that he was cheated of ₹32.37 lakh by a Chandigarh-based immigration firm on the pretext of arranging a work visa. When no visa was arranged despite repeated assurances, Sood realised he had been defrauded and approached the Chandigarh Police. (HT)

According to police, the complainant, Sparsh Sood, a resident of Kangra district, paid the amount to World Walk Immigration, located at SCO No 110–111, second floor, Sector 17-C. The firm’s representatives, identified as Anubhav Garg alias Anshu and others, allegedly assured him of securing a work visa abroad but failed to deliver on their promise.

When no visa was arranged despite repeated assurances, Sood realised he had been defrauded and approached the police. A case of cheating has been registered under Sections 318(4), 61(2) of BNS and Section 24 of Immigration Act.