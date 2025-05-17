Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Man gets 10-year jail for carrying banned capsules

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 17, 2025 09:52 AM IST

Chandigarh Police had recovered 1,500 banned capsules from Harinder’s possession in Hallomajra, for which he was unable to provide any legal documentation or invoices

A special NDPS court on Friday sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment in connection with a drug peddling case dating back to 2019.

A fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh was also imposed on Harinder, alias Machi. (Shutterstock)
A fine of 1 lakh was also imposed on Harinder, alias Machi. (Shutterstock)

The court convicted Harinder, alias Machi, and imposed a fine of 1 lakh on him.

According to the prosecution’s case, the accused was apprehended in August 2019 in the Hallomajra area with prohibited medicines. Police had recovered 1,500 banned capsules from his possession, for which he was unable to provide any legal documentation or invoices.

