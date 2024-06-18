 Chandigarh: Man held for raping, impregnating 13-year-old niece - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh: Man held for raping, impregnating 13-year-old niece

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 18, 2024 08:10 AM IST

Threatening the victim with dire consequences, the accused forcibly engaged in inappropriate acts against her will; fearing for her life, she remained silent, enduring the abuse on multiple occasions

Police on Monday arrested a 26-year-old man for repeatedly raping and impregnating his 13-year-old niece.

The matter came to light when the minor began experiencing severe abdominal pain and sought medical help. (iStock)
The child lives at her maternal grandparents’ house with her mother and younger brother. She told the police that the first sexual assault occurred in April, when she was home alone.

She said her mother’s brother frequently the house and pressured her to comply with his demands. Threatening her with dire consequences, he forcibly engaged in inappropriate acts against her will. Fearing for her life, she remained silent, enduring the abuse on multiple occasions.

The matter came to light when the minor began experiencing severe abdominal pain and sought medical help. In the process, it was discovered that she was pregnant. Doctors at a government hospital attended to her and informed her parents about the discovery. Police were alerted and the child’s statement was recorded in the presence of her mother.

On Sunday, police lodged an FIR under Sections 376 (3) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused, and arrested him on Monday.

Chandigarh: Man held for raping, impregnating 13-year-old niece
