Chandigarh: Man picks hotel’s phone number from internet, duped of ₹28,000
A man searching the internet for a hotel’s phone number to book a room ended up losing ₹28,000 to a fraudster.
The victim, Jaswinder Singh Bedi, told the police that he wanted to book a room at Hotel Shivalikview, Sector 17, and looked for its contact number online.
On calling the phone number, he was asked to share the OTP sent to his mobile phone for confirming the booking.
But when he shared the OTP, ₹28,000 were deducted from his bank account through two transactions, following which he approached the police.
On his complaint, police registered a case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the cyber crime police station.
Police officials cautioned people against looking for phone numbers online and advised to obtain such information only from reliable sources.
-
Delhiwale: Man with his self-made cap
The lane is utterly silent, here in south Delhi's Adhchini village. The pathway is empty but for two young men. Arvind, in distressed denim shorts, is crouched on the muddy ground. “We need a new ber after every two months,” mutters Prakash. In his mid-20s, Arvind has made hundreds of such caps. “I have been a labourer in Delhi for 14 years.” Prakash bobs his head. Arvind confesses that “I don't feel good in Dilli.”
-
In new Grap, eye on better waste management to cut garbage fires
New Delhi: To minimise pollution from the burning of solid waste and frequent landfill fires, the revamped Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), notified by the Commission for Air Quality Management on Wednesday to reduce air pollution in the National Capital Region, has listed ways to tackle problems inherent to the current solid waste management system in Delhi, mainly the lack of waste segregation.
-
Rains in Delhi-NCR may intensify this week: IMD
Although northern India is expected to receive higher rainfall from Tuesday, the weather department will take another 24 hours to assess how much showers will intensify over the National Capital Region. With the trough of the southwest monsoon shifting towards northern India once again, large parts of Delhi received light but incessant showers overnight, making for a cool Sunday morning. Mayur Vihar received the most rainfall during this period, recording 41mm of rainfall.
-
New NSD building work may start in 6 months
The National School of Drama is all set for a complete overhaul, with the construction of its new building likely to begin in six months, officials familiar with the matter told HT requesting anonymity. The premium theatre training institute, which is an autonomous body under the Union ministry of culture, was sanctioned ₹180 crore in 2016 for the development of a new complex.
-
'Waterproofing work may keep final Pragati Maidan tunnel from opening till Sept'
Under the integrated corridor project, the construction work of which started in 2017, a 1.2km long tunnel connecting Mathura Road to Outer Ring Road and six underpasses were envisaged.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics