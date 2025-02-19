Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Man rapes 10-year-old girl in public toilet, arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 19, 2025 08:30 AM IST

The accused, identified as Dhanraj, a resident of Budanpur, Panchkula, was caught by locals and handed over to Chandigarh Police

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl in a public toilet at Mauli Jagran on Tuesday.

The child had left home saying that she was headed to the nearby public toilet to relieve herself. (airdone)

The accused, identified as Dhanraj, a resident of Budanpur, Panchkula, was caught by locals and handed over to Chandigarh Police.

The child had left home saying that she was headed to the nearby public toilet to relieve herself. After she failed to return home in time, her worried mother launched a search. As she approached the public toilet, she was shocked to hear her daughter’s screams. She forced the toilet door open and found the accused attempting to flee the scene unclothed.

Acting swiftly, the mother raised the alarm, and nearby youths managed to apprehend the accused.

They handed him over to the Mauli Jagran police, who were patrolling the area at the time. The child was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. According to police, the accused was heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident. Police have booked him under Section 65 (3) of the BNS and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

