Chandigarh: Man robbed of 30k at gunpoint near Sector 41 petrol pump

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 16, 2024 08:44 AM IST

Victim Ashwani Kumar, a resident of Sector 56, told police that when he reached near the Sector-41 petrol pump around 12-12.30 pm, two vehicles—a Mahindra Thar and a Maruti Baleno—overtook and blocked his car

A resident of Sector 56 was allegedly robbed of around 30,000 at gunpoint near the Sector-41 petrol pump on Sunday afternoon.

The occupants stepped out of their cars and allegedly broke the front, and rear windows of Kumar's vehicle, snatched ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 from the dashboard, and fled with the car keys. (Getty image)
The occupants stepped out of their cars and allegedly broke the front, and rear windows of Kumar’s vehicle, snatched 25,000 to 30,000 from the dashboard, and fled with the car keys. (Getty image)

Victim Ashwani Kumar, in his complaint, told police that he was on his way to home with his father in his car from Sector 48. When he reached near the Sector-41 petrol pump around 12-12.30 pm, two vehicles—a Mahindra Thar and a Maruti Baleno—overtook and blocked his car.

Two occupants stepped out of their cars and allegedly broke the front and rear windows of Kumar’s vehicle, snatched 25,000 to 30,000 from the dashboard, and fled with the car keys. Kumar further alleged that two of the attackers own an AC shop in Jagatpura. He claimed the attackers had earlier visited his shop, falsely stating they were acting on orders from a DSP.

The complainant also alleged that during the attack, one of the accused brandished a revolver and threatened to shoot him.

Following the complaint, sub-inspector Ravinder Singh and other officers from Sector-39 police station reached the spot to verify the circumstances. The police said the complainant refused to undergo a medical examination.

The police will conduct further inquiry and verify the circumstances of the incident. Investigators are also tracing the accused whose phone numbers were provided by the complainant. A case under Sections 309 (4) and 351 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act was registered.

