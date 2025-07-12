Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked for 10 hours after landslide in Mandi

A landslide occurred at Kainchi Mod near Pandoh Dam in Mandi district on Friday night following heavy rain, blocking the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway for 10 hours till Saturday noon. Efforts on to clear the Chandigarh-Manali highway (NH21) that was blocked after a landslide was triggered by rain at Kainchi Mod near Pandoh in Mandi district on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Mandi superintendent of police (SP) Sakshi Verma said work of removing debris was underway and traffic was being allowed for one side.

“The traffic was stopped after debris and stones started rolling down the hillside,” she said, adding that the district administration has deployed men and JCB machines to clear the road.

As the rain halted the traffic was restored on the road after about 10 hours and one lane of the road was opened for vehicles though Volvo buses were not allowed till the filing of this report.

Commuters have been advised to exercise caution on Chandigarh-Manali National Highway 21 during the monsoon.

Mandi has borne the brunt of cloudbursts that have caused large-scale damage in the district since June 20. So far, 15 people have lost their lives, while 27 are missing in the district.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, 249 roads, including two national highways, are affected. NH 3 from Mandi to Dharampur via Kotli has been closed for heavy vehicles, while NH-21 from Mandi to Kullu is partially operational due to the landslide near Kainchi Mod.