Chandigarh: Mayor Anup Gupta’s last House meeting on Jan 9

The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) will conduct the next General House meeting, which will current mayor Anup Gupta’s last, on January 9. The meeting was earlier fixed for December 27, 2023, but postponed due to administrative reasons. (HT Photo)

The meeting was earlier fixed for December 27, 2023, but postponed due to administrative reasons.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Various developmental works and policies will be tabled for approval in the House meeting. These include purchase of 11 new vehicles at an estimated cost of ₹7 crore. As per MC officials, the fire and rescue services department currently has 21 firefighting vehicles, of which 16 are more than 15 years old. As per the proposal, 11 new firefighting vehicles, including five water bowsers with a water tank capacity of 12,000 litres, and six mini fire tenders with a capacity of 3,000-3,500 litres, should be procured.

The civic body is also planning to organise the three-day Rose Festival in February, for which a proposal for approval of ₹98 lakh has been prepared.

MC will release the supplementary agendas on Sunday, and new dog bylaws and property tax bylaws are expected to be included too.