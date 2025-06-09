Chandigarh: Mob attacks immigration office in Sector 9; assaults couple, snatches chain

A violent altercation broke out at an immigration office in Sector 9 on Saturday afternoon when a group of nearly 10 men allegedly stormed into the premises, assaulted a couple, and snatched a gold chain. The mob reportedly barged into the office, hurled abuses at the victim, Amandeep and his wife, and initiated a scuffle. (HT Photo)

The victim, Amandeep Singh, 34, a resident of Sandwood Opelasia Society, Sector 110, Mohali, and owner of AVM Global, told the police that he had gone to meet his wife, Mansi, at her workplace, Your Immigration, located at SCO 143–144, Sector 9, when the incident occurred.

As per police, the altercation started over the receipt of payment done by Harshpreet Singh, one of the accused. According to the FIR, Harshpreet had earlier visited the office to inquire about immigration services and handed ₹70,000 to a staff member named Preeti. However, due to some issue over the receipt of payment, he allegedly returned to the office with a group of men, identified as clients Sansar Sandhu, Jashanpreet Singh, Harpandhan and Govkha Sidhu, besides several unidentified individuals, within minutes.

The mob reportedly barged into the office, hurled abuses at Amandeep and his wife, and initiated a scuffle. “They pushed me, tore my wife’s clothes and beat us. They also snatched my gold chain and damaged my phone. Before fleeing, they recorded videos of our torn clothes and threatened to release them online to defame us,” Amandeep alleged in his complaint.

He also claimed that one Pana Sadhu later issued threats over the phone, warning him against filing a police complaint. “He said they would break our legs or even kill us if we pursue legal action,” Amandeep added.

A case has been registered under Sections 115(2) (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 191(2) (rioting), 304 (snatching), 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 76 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 332 (house-trespass in order to commit offence), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation into the matter.