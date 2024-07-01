Chandigarh: More financial fraud complaints pour in

A string of financial frauds have been reported in city, prompting investigations by police authorities. Nandan Singh approached the Sarangpur police station in Chandigarh with a complaint that a fraudster swapped his ATM card at an SBI ATM in Khuda Lahora and withdrew ₹ 1.90 lakh from his bank account on June 11. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Lt Col Jasinder Pal Singh of Manimajra reported that ₹99,999 were fraudulently withdrawn from his PNB account through an online transaction on June 10.

On his complaint, a case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Cyber Crime police station.

Nandan Singh approached the Sarangpur police station with a complaint that a fraudster swapped his ATM card at an SBI ATM in Khuda Lahora and withdrew ₹1.90 lakh from his bank account on June 11. A probe was launched after registering a case under Section 420 of the IPC.

Another FIR was lodged against Liberty Videocon General Insurance on the complaint of city resident Amanpreet Cheema. He alleged that the insurer cancelled his health insurance policy and also rejected his medical claim amounting to ₹1.92 lakh despite paying premiums from 2015 to 2019. A case under Sections 420, 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the IPC was registered at the Sector 3 police station.

In another complaint, Mohd Sadiq alleged that Kuldeep Singh cheated him of ₹7 lakh under the guise of facilitating his son’s overseas education. Singh was booked under Section 420 of the IPC at the Industrial Area police station.

Manimajra police station also initiated investigation after Sachin Rana, chairman of Waqf Board, filed a complaint against multiple individuals for submitting false documents to replace the electricity meter of Punjab Waqf Board Masjid Committee. A case under Sections 420 and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC was registered in this regard.