Chandigarh: Nabbed for stealing bike, two boys escape from juvenile home

Hours after they were arrested for vehicle theft, two minor boys escaped from the juvenile home in Sector 25 after scaling the boundary wall on Friday. Police sources said the boys were being taken to the courtroom in the juvenile home, when the IO went to get some documents photocopied. Seeing an opportunity, the two fled after scaling the wall adjoining the stairs leading to the first floor. (HT)

As per police, the boys were arrested for stealing a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle from Mansa Devi Complex on December 29, 2023.

On Thursday night, police intercepted the two teens at a barrier near the Dhanas community centre. On verification of their motorcycle’s documents, police found that it was reported stolen and they were using a fake number plate.

They were taken to the Sarangpur police station, where it came to light that both were juveniles and had stolen the bike from Mansa Devi Complex and then fixed a fake number plate. Police produced them before the Juvenile Justice Board late at night, following which the duo was sent to the juvenile home. Police said they have been involved in other criminal cases too.

On Friday, around 10 am, the two fled from the custody of the juvenile home, when the investigating officer (IO) had also reached there. Sources said the boys were being taken to the courtroom in the home, when the IO went to get some documents photocopied. Seeing an opportunity, the two fled after scaling the wall adjoining the stairs leading to the first floor.

Police have registered a case of escape from custody and launched a search.