Chandigarh: No social welfare pension revision since 2016, says Tewari

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 12, 2025 09:56 AM IST

According to the MP, it is unfortunate that the Chandigarh Administration has not sent any proposal to the Centre to revise the pensions since 2011, 2012 and 2016 for different categories of pensions

Quoting a reply of the central government in Parliament, MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday said the Chandigarh Administration has not revised the social welfare pensions since 2016. The UT administration didn’t send any proposal to the Centre for revision of the same, he said.

Congress MP Manish Tewari (ANI file)
Congress MP Manish Tewari (ANI file)

According to Tewari, he had raised the question in Parliament about the number of beneficiaries of various welfare schemes and when were these pensions revised. In its reply, the Union minister of social welfare revealed that the rates of social security pensions viz. old age, widow and disability pensions in Chandigarh were revised in 2016.

Similarly, the pensions provided by the Building and Other Construction Welfare Board, under labour department, were revised in December 2017 and the Union ministry of rural development has no proposal under consideration for revision, the MP informed. “It is unfortunate that the Chandigarh Administration has not sent any proposal to the Centre to revise the pensions since 2011, 2012 and 2016 for different categories of pensions for the most vulnerable sections of society to bring it on par with Punjab and Haryana,” he added.

