Chandigarh: Now, follow-up liver patients at PGI can book online appointment

To reduce waiting time for patients attending its liver clinic, the department of hepatology at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Friday launched online appointment services for follow-up patients. The online service is aimed at reducing long wait time at the PGIMER, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Around 1,000 patients, primarily suffering from chronic liver disease, visit the Liver Clinic weekly. Earlier, patients had to do walk-in registrations after standing in queues for long.

With online appointment service, patients are to get some relief from the physical appointment process.

The department has re-purposed two dedicated rooms within the clinic—one for scheduling online appointments and the other for prioritising follow-up examinations. Patients will now receive assistance from dedicated staff equipped with laptops to facilitate smooth and efficient scheduling.

PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal, while commending the initiative, stated, “This new online system is a step forward in patient care, enabling us to provide timely consultations and reducing the pressure on our outpatient department. We are committed to improving healthcare access for all our patients.”

The inaugural session witnessed participation from over 500 patients.

Pankaj Rai, deputy director administration, PGIMER, emphasised the initiative’s wider impact, explaining, “Our goal is to link this service with common service centres (CSCs), like e-Sampark, Lok Mitra Kendras, etc.”

Department head Dr Ajay Duseja remarked, “This new service is a game changer for our patients. It empowers them to manage their appointments proactively, which is crucial for those managing chronic conditions like liver disease. We believe this will greatly enhance their overall care experience.”

With this move, PGIMER aims to improve patient flow and enhance the predictability of daily patient traffic, significantly reducing the overall waiting time for all services in the Liver Clinic.