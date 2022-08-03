Chandigarh: Now, get enrolled as voter four times a year
: New voters can now get enrolled on the voter list four times a year, chief electoral officer Vijay N Zade said on Tuesday, while announcing amendments in electoral rolls.
Now, 17-plus voters can apply in advance for having their names enrolled in the voter list and not necessarily have to await the pre-requisite criterion of attaining age of 18 years on 1st January of a year, he said, adding that the youths can submit their applications with reference to three subsequent qualifying dates — Apri 1, July 1 and October 1, besides January 1.
He added that, henceforth, the electoral roll will be updated every quarter and that new user-friendly forms for the purpose have come into force from August 1.
For linking the Aadhaar number with electoral rolls data, a provision has been made in the modified registration forms to seek Aadhaar details of electors. However, no application for inclusion of name in electoral roll shall be denied and no entries in electoral roll shall be deleted for inability of an individual to furnish or intimate Aadhaar number.
-
Gobind Sagar lake tragedy: Seven victims cremated in Banur amid sea of mourners
Seven burning pyres and resounding grief-stricken wailing – the cremation ground at Banur had never seen a similar sight before. Amid shock, disbelief and tears, family members of the seven pilgrims who drowned in the Gobind Sagar lake in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Monday performed their last rites on Tuesday afternoon. All seven victims, six of whom were teenagers, were residents of Meera Shah Colony in Banur and belonged to the Baazigar community.
-
Teen, brother held for attacking family of four in Chandigarh’s Maloya
A 17-year-old boy and his brother have been apprehended for attacking a man and his family members after he confronted them for stalking and harassing his daughters in Maloya on Sunday. Police said the juvenile's brother, Rinku, had led the attack that comprised multiple youths. In his complaint to the police, a resident of Maloya said the accused youths had been harassing his aunt's daughters. On Sunday, their father checked them from doing this.
-
Ambala Cantt: With one scanner for three gates, railway station security leaves lot to be desired
Ambala Spread across nearly four sq km with a large rail depot, the Ambala Cantonment railway station, a major junction in northern India has three entry gates for passengers, but only one baggage scanner. The three entry gates include one next to the unreserved ticketing counter — the only one with a baggage scanner manned by two Railway Protection Force personnel, another at the enquiry counter and the third near the escalators and lift section.
-
Long-pending policy matters: After SC rap, Chandigarh adviser, MHA joint secy to meet on Aug 8
Castigated by the Supreme Court over Chandigarh's long-pending policy matters, the UT adviser and the joint secretary, Union ministry of home affairs, are set to meet on August 8 in an attempt to iron them out. A senior UT Official said, “The relevant documents have already been submitted with MHA. All issues raised during the SC hearings and other pending issues will be taken up.”
-
‘Jittery’ top Mohali govt doctors want to hang up boots
As many as four senior government doctors, including three senior medical officers (SMOs) of Mohali and Fatehgarh Sahib, have applied for voluntary retirement scheme, posing worries for the already staff-short health departments of the two districts. In Mohali, among the three SMOs choosing to retire early is Dr Maninder Kaur, the wife of former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's younger brother.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics