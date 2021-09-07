Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Now, get occupancy updates at parking lot entrance
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 01:29 AM IST

Now, before entering a parking lot, vehicle users in Chandigarh will be able to know how much space is available.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said on Monday that display boards to share live updates of occupancy have been made operational at 80 of the 89 parking lots under the MC.

The development comes after Mitra held a meeting with parking contractors on September 1 and directed them to implement the “in-out information system” and all other facilities mandated under the contract within a week.

The working of parking lots has come under severe criticism as they lack proper facilities for motorists. Even UT adviser Dharam Pal had highlighted the poor management of these lots.

During the meeting on September 1, the MC chief had also told the parking contractors to prominently display rate lists besides “No Parking” and “No Haphazard Parking” signs wherever needed. Pictures of number plates of serious violators have to be taken and action must be initiated against them in coordination with police and MC authorities. A WhatsApp group has been created for the purpose.

Contractors will also have to ensure proper quality uniform for attendants deployed at the parking lots. “The MC had got all men trained again. I have directed that all personnel be given whistles and extra manpower be provided to manage internal parking. Inspections will be carried out Friday onwards,” said Mitra.

