Chandigarh: Parents see red over carpooling policy at St John’s school
The carpooling policy being enforced by St John’s High School, Sector 26, has not gone down well with many students’ parents, who have picked holes in the way the policy is being implemented.
Parents, who choose to individually pick and drop their children, allege that vehicles with carpool stickers are being given preference for entry, while they are made to wait for up to half an hour outside, leading to traffic chaos.
The school authorities, however, say the carpooling policy is a step towards reducing down traffic congestion, as also encouraged by the Chandigarh Traffic Police.
A group of parents were reportedly involved in an argument with the school authorities on Monday afternoon after the gate was closed for vehicles coming to pick up students individually. Parents were allegedly made to wait for half an hour before they were allowed to enter, which they said led to a bigger traffic jam.
A parent has also written to authorities, including the UT adviser and school education director, to look into this.
Another parent, not wishing to be named, said school authorities were making students wait outside in the heat.
Move meant to bring down pollution, traffic congestion
School principal Kavita Das said the carpooling plan was aimed at reducing pollution and was arrived at after informing authorities: “Before the pandemic, more than 600 kids were coming in school buses and 400 kids in pooled cars. But now these numbers have gone down.”
“It is not possible to accommodate so many cars in the school’s parking and carpooling is the solution. Within a week, the number of pooled cars has gone up from three to 40 and the school will even help parents link up with others for suitable carpooling,” she added.
Das dismissed other complaints, saying all facilities were up to the mark and parents had been told to arrive at the school by 2.25 pm, instead of queuing up outside the gate from 1.45 pm onwards .
Ever since schools reopened for physical classes, the Sector 26 road where Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, St John’s High School, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, St Kabir Public School and Strawberry Fields High School are located has seen several traffic jams.
The deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic east) had also held a meeting with the schools to better manage the traffic here.
Chandigarh | Lured by ‘dating site’ offer, 63-yr-old man duped of ₹21 lakh
Lured by a free dating service and provision of foreign trips, a 63-year-old man duped of ₹21 lakh in the pretext of securing the membership of a dating site. In his complaint, Arun Kumar, said that in June 2019, he received a call from an unidentified woman, who identified herself as Neha and offered him a free dating service for which precondition was to become a member.
Divisional tours of GoMs to continue: CM Yogi
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said divisional/district tours of the Group of Ministers would continue and necessary action would be taken on the reports submitted by them after touring respective divisions/districts. Yogi gave directives in this regard after a meeting of the council of ministers that he presided over. The GoMs presented reports in the meeting.
Boycott call hit routine working in HC
The routine activities in the Allahabad High Court remained paralysed on Tuesday as majority of lawyers, on a call given by the Allahabad High Court Bar Association, abstained from judicial work. The HCBA gave the work boycott call in support of their demand for prompt listing of cases and other improvements in the computerized system of listing of cases introduced in recent times.
Delhi: 2 liquor vends in each ward may not be mandatory for licensees
The Delhi government is likely to do away with the mandatory requirement that licensees must have two liquor vends in each municipal ward, officials aware of the matter said. A cabinet note recently prepared by the finance department said that there are around 100 wards in Delhi in which liquor vends cannot be opened.
Police teams carrying out raids to arrest other members of Kharwar gang in connection with multiple murders
After the arrest of seven members of Kharwar gang in connection with multiple murders at Tharwai and Phaphamau, the police teams are carrying out raids at several spots in Bihar and other places in Uttar Pradesh to trace and nab the remaining members who are still at large. Prayagraj police had arrested seven members of Kharwar gang after an encounter on May 4. Three of them received bullet injuries in their legs during the encounter.
