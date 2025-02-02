Menu Explore
Chandigarh: PGIMER receives 2,400-crore boost in Union budget 2025

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 02, 2025 08:32 AM IST

In addition to the general increase, the premier medical institute's Capital Expenditure (Capex) allocation has seen a substantial rise, up by 25%, which will allow the premier health institute to expand and innovate in providing top-notch medical education, research and patient care

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has been allocated 2,400 crore in the Union Budget for financial year 2025-26, marking a 7% increase from the 2,240 crore allocated for 2024-25.

Dr Vivek Lal, director, PGIMER, expressed his satisfaction with the revised budget, despite the shortfall from the requested amount (HT)
Despite the hike, the budget failed to meet the institute’s demand for 2,500 crore.

In addition to the general increase, the Capital Expenditure (Capex) allocation has seen a substantial rise, up by 25%, which will allow the premier health institute to expand and innovate in providing top-notch medical education, research and patient care.

This enhancement highlights the government’s ongoing focus on improving healthcare infrastructure and upgrading facilities at PGIMER, enabling the institute to continue its progress toward world-class medical services.

Dr Vivek Lal, director, PGIMER, expressed his satisfaction with the revised budget, despite the shortfall from the requested amount. “We are extremely pleased with the increased allocation for PGIMER, as it underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to enhancing healthcare services. This additional funding will allow us to further develop our infrastructure, invest in advanced medical technologies, and ultimately provide better care to our patients,” he said.

Follow Us On