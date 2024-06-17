Chandigarh: Police hospital’s defunct machines denying patients benefits, finds audit

The non-operational equipment and machines at the hospital in Police Lines Complex, Sector 26, Chandigarh, have resulted in a significant denial of benefits to patients, inspection of the Chandigarh Police for the period 2019-2023 has revealed. Scrutiny of records revealed that the gynaecology and obstetrics, medicine, paediatrics and indoor wards, along with the operation theatre, were non-functional from 2019 to 2023. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Constructed during 1985-90 with a provision for a 10-bed facility, the hospital building was ready for occupation in 1989. However, several critical issues have been noted regarding the functioning of this hospital.

No eye specialist

A slit lamp machine, valued at ₹6.97 lakh, was installed at the hospital on April 20, 2021. But since the transfer of the only eye specialist on December 2, 2022, the machine has being lying unused, depriving patients of necessary eye care services. The hospital is also experiencing acute shortage of medical officers. The department said the slit lamp machine was securely stored and will be used once the vacant positions were filled, said the report.

Non-operational wards, operation theatre

Scrutiny of records revealed that the gynaecology and obstetrics, medicine, paediatrics and indoor wards, along with the operation theatre, were non-functional from 2019 to 2023. The hospital, which has six sanctioned posts for medical officers, currently has only two doctors posted, rendering the indoor facility non-functional.

Various other critical posts, such as dental technician, OT technician and OT assistant, are also vacant. On being pointed out, the police department replied that hospital was suffering due to acute shortage of doctors and constant efforts were underway to fill up the vacant posts at the earliest.

Defunct dental X-ray machine

A digital imaging X-ray machine installed in the dental department in November 2010 has been non-functional since June 2022. A service engineer’s examination on July 6, 2023, concluded that the machine had outlived its useful life and was beyond economical repair. The department indicated that the process for condemning the machine was underway, after which a new machine will be procured to ensure smooth functioning of the dental department.