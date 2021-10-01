Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Punjab nurses protest for pay hike
Nurses and other healthcare staff from Punjab holding a protest outside the Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Chandigarh: Punjab nurses protest for pay hike

While raising slogans against the Punjab government, the nurses demanded salary hikes as per the Sixth Pay Commission
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 03:40 AM IST

Nurses and other healthcare support staff of Punjab, under the banner of Joint Action Nursing Committee Punjab and UT Chandigarh, held a protest outside the Punjab Bhawan on Thursday, while a meeting between chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was underway.

While raising slogans against the Punjab government, the nurses demanded salary hikes as per the Sixth Pay Commission. The nurses of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, and Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, are supporting the protesting nurses of Punjab government hospitals.

The protesters said they were facing huge financial loss due to unsatisfactory pay, while all others cadres were getting salaries higher than the central pay scales, since the Fifth Punjab Pay Commission.

“Despite working round the clock amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Punjab government is not hearing the nurses’ demands,” they said.

