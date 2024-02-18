Chandigarh: Realty investments did inspector couple in

In a four-year period, starting from January 1, 2017 to February 28, 2021, UT police inspector Harinder Sekhon and his wife Paramjit Kaur Sekhon amassed disproportionate assets amounting to ₹1.47 crore from alleged illegal sources of income, states the FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The FIR states that maximum assets that were found to be disproportionate to the couple’s income were accumulated between 2017 to 2021. (HT)

The CBI had registered a case under Sections 13 (1) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act against the couple on Friday. The FIR states that maximum assets that were found to be disproportionate to the couple’s income were accumulated between 2017 to 2021.

While at the start of January 2017, both inspectors had a total wealth (movable and immovable assets) amounting to ₹13.22 lakh, their wealth grew by leaps and bounds over the next four years. The duo’s combined assets totalled ₹1.8 crore by 2021. The figure includes disproportionate assets amounting to ₹1.47 crore.

As per CBI investigations, the two purchased a 20% share in a Sector 36 accommodation worth ₹1.28 crore in April 2017. While it was jointly owned by the husband and wife initially, inspector Paramjit Kaur Sekhon later transferred the ownership of the house to her husband on July 15, 2021, says the FIR.

On February 23, 2021, inspector Harinder Sekhon purchased a plot in Mullanpur Garibdas in the joint name of his and his wife and another woman (Roshi Arora Sachdeva) for ₹20 lakh, which was 50% of the property’s share (total amount ₹40.56 lakh). The movable assets of the couple at the end of the period audited amounted to ₹36.7 lakh.

The bank details of the two inspectors show that besides receiving a salary from the police department, there had been an inflow of payments into their bank accounts, which went into lakhs. A payment of ₹7 lakh was received by the inspector through two cheques in a two-year period from 2018 to 2019. The CBI is verifying the source of payment as part of their investigations. Inspector Harinder Sekhon also received ₹24.56 lakh from an infrastructure-developing company (Rajdip Infrastructures) in various instalments from 2017 to 2019.

The FIR registered by the CBI has clear reference to the case registered in July last year when a UT police constable Pawan was arrested by the same agency in a bribe case and Sekhon was called for questioning. “During the investigation of that case, the role of Inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon, who was then posted with the Operations Cell was also being looked into,” states the FIR.

Sekhon joined police in October 1997 as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police. He was promoted to the rank of sub-inspector in 2005 and then to an inspector in 2015.