Chandigarh: Register for e-auction of CH01-CY series by Feb 28

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 22, 2025 09:26 AM IST

According to officials, the last date for registration has been extended up to 5pm on February 28, while e-bidding will be held from 10 am on March 1 to 5 pm on March 3

The Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) has extended the deadline for registration for e-auction of new series CH01-CY and left-over numbers of old series due to some technical reasons.

The Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) has extended the deadline due to some technical reasons. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) has extended the deadline due to some technical reasons. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to officials, the last date for registration has been extended up to 5pm on February 28, while e-bidding will be held from 10 am on March 1 to 5 pm on March 3.

The e-auction will be held for new series of CH01-CY and left-over registration numbers of old series of CH01-CX, CH01-CW, CH01-CV, CH01-CU, CH01-CT, CH01-CS, CH01-CR, CH01-CQ, CH01-CP, CH01-CN, CH01-CM, CH01-CL, CH01-CK, CH01-CJ, CH01-CG, CH01-CF, CH01-CD, CH01-CC, CH01-CB, CH01-CA, CH01-BZ, CH01-BY, CH01-BW, CH01-BX, CH01-BV, CH01-BT, CH01-BR, CH01-BP, CH01-BN, CH01-BM, CH01-BL and CH01-BJ.

