Chandigarh: Retd govt staffer attacked at home by acquaintance

A 59-year-old retired government employee was attacked with an iron at her home in Manimajra on Friday. Even when she collapsed on the ground, Rakesh continued to threaten her with the weapon. (HT File)

The victim, Meera, told the police that she was at home with her domestic help Geeta around 1 pm, when she heard a knock on the door, followed by the doorbell ringing.

Upon opening the door, she found her acquaintance Rakesh Kumar standing outside.

Meera said Rakesh shared that he needed money. When she informed him that she had no money and that her husband was not home, Rakesh became agitated and began shouting at her. Despite her attempts to calm him down, Rakesh’s anger escalated.

In a fit of rage, Rakesh grabbed an iron rod and struck her on the head. As she attempted to defend herself with both hands, she suffered severe injuries on the hands as well. Even when she collapsed on the ground, Rakesh continued to threaten her with the weapon.

The altercation was interrupted after police, who were alerted by a neighbour, arrived at the scene. Meera was rushed to the civil hospital in Manimajra for initial treatment and later referred to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32.

Police arrested Rakesh from the spot. He was booked under Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Manimajra police station.