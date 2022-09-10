Chandigarh’s Antaz Singh Jattana wins gold in 10 m air rifle
at the Chandigarh State Inter-School Shooting Championship, held at the Sector 25 shooting range on, saw Antaz Singh Jattana win in the sub-youth men category
Antaz , a student of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, clinched the gold medal in the 10 m air rifle shooting competition at the Chandigarh State Inter-School Shooting Championship held at the Sector 25 shooting range on Thursday.
Son of national-level shooter Khushbaz Singh Jattana, Antaz participated in the category of sub-youth men. While he won gold, Gurtej Sidhu and Armaan Kaushal bagged silver and bronze medals, respectively. The 14-year-old wants to excel in the sport, and make Chandigarh and India proud in coming years.
Ludhiana: Auto driver among two held for snatching
The CIA Staff 1 police arrested two accused, including an auto driver, for snatching in two separate cases. In the first case, the CIA Staff 1 police arrested Rajvir Singh, alias Vicky, of Pavittar Nagar of Haibowal. In-charge at CIA Staff 1, Inspector Rajesh Kumar, said the police arrested the accused from the Police Station road following a tip-off. In the second case, the CIA Staff 1 police arrested Amandeep Singh Sonu of Jagraon.
Indian Army, air force conduct joint exercise ‘Gagan Strike’ in Punjab
Army's Kharga Corps and the Indian Air Force conducted a joint exercise to showcase the might and prowess of the armed forces. Termed “Gagan Strike”, the exercise was conducted over a period of four days in several areas of Punjab, bordering Ambala in Haryana. Kharga Corps, General Officer Commanding, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, who spearheaded this exercise, also showcased precision firepower by attack helicopters in coordination with ground forces' mechanised columns.
Couple booked for duping Ludhiana resident of ₹4.5 lakh on pretext of merchant navy job
An Uttar Pradesh-based couple has been booked for duping a city resident of Rs 4.53 lakh on the pretext of securing a job for hShama Kumari of Barewal road'stwo brothers in the merchant navy. The Sarabha Nagar police lodged an FIR against the accused. The accused told her that Lokesh Kumar of Pilibhit inUttar Pradesh can help her brothers in getting a job in the merchant navy on a contract basis. The accused took Rs 4.53 lakh from them, promising jobs for them.
After 20-yr battle, court annuls child marriage
Presiding officer of the family court, Pradeep Kumar Modi, ordered the annulment of the marriage on Thursday. “Since a century, the evil of child marriage has not been eradicated. Now, everyone should together take a pledge to eradicate child marriage.”
Amid ongoing war of words, weekly meeting between Kejriwal, LG resumes
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal met lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for a weekly coordination meeting on Friday and said it was held in a “good atmosphere”, also expressing hope that the row between the LG and his government can improve soon. On being asked about the tussle between Saxena and the AAP government, Kejriwal said it was unfortunate. There was no response from the LG's office despite repeated requests.
