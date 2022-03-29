Chandigarh’s day temperature shoots up to 36°C

After staying comparatively lower for the past few days, city’s maximum temperature increased sharply from 34.9°C on Sunday to 36°C on Monday.

This is the highest that the maximum temperature has gone this month, according to the India Meteorological Department, and can go up to 38°C by March end.

Though 4.4 degrees above normal, the maximum temperature on Monday was still lower than 37.8°C on March 31, 2021, the hottest day of the month last year. The all-time highest temperature in the month was 38.2°C on March 25, 2010.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature went down from 18.4°C to 16.5°C, but was still 0.9 degree above normal. It may rise to 18°C over the next three days.