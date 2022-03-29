Chandigarh’s day temperature shoots up to 36°C
After staying comparatively lower for the past few days, city’s maximum temperature increased sharply from 34.9°C on Sunday to 36°C on Monday.
This is the highest that the maximum temperature has gone this month, according to the India Meteorological Department, and can go up to 38°C by March end.
Though 4.4 degrees above normal, the maximum temperature on Monday was still lower than 37.8°C on March 31, 2021, the hottest day of the month last year. The all-time highest temperature in the month was 38.2°C on March 25, 2010.
Meanwhile, the minimum temperature went down from 18.4°C to 16.5°C, but was still 0.9 degree above normal. It may rise to 18°C over the next three days.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics