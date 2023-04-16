Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh e-sampark website breakdown leaves residents hassled

Chandigarh e-sampark website breakdown leaves residents hassled

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 16, 2023 03:01 AM IST

Technical glitches at the Chandigarh e-sampark website left visitors looking to make online payments for several services hassled

City residents have been at the receiving end of a server breakdown for the e-sampark website, set up to bring together all UT departments’ services to a single web address, for the last two weeks.

Chandigarh’s e-sampark website allows for online payments for various services. (HT File)
Sunil Sharma, a senior citizen from Sector 47, who prefers to make online payments rather than visiting the centre to do so, said, “I tried to make payments several times, but the attempts were failed due to technical glitches. I had to visit the centre and stand in long queues amidst unbearable weather. Also, when I tried to call at the centre to register the complaints, no one attended the calls.”

Another resident, Shanti Bhanot of Sector 46, who is presently living in another state, said, “I am unable to pay residential property tax despite repeated failures. The UT administration should rectify the same for the ease of citizens’ and should ensure online facilities are being provided hassle-free.”

Addressing the issue, UT IT director Rupesh Kumar said, “There were server glitches only in some parts of the city due to BSNL internet problems but the problem was resolved immediately. The services are being run smoothly.”

While online payments for various services can be made through http://sampark.chd.nic.in, e-Sampark centres also accept payments through debit and credit cards, demand draft and cheques.

demand draft
