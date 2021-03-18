IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh’s fight against pandemic fraught with lapses
The first confirmed case of Covid-19 in Chandigarh was reported on March 18, 2020. (HT File Photo)
The first confirmed case of Covid-19 in Chandigarh was reported on March 18, 2020. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s fight against pandemic fraught with lapses

In the year gone by, UT administration’s counter measures lacked in terms of coordination and robust response
READ FULL STORY
By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:29 AM IST

Over the course of fighting one of the worst health crises to ever befall the City Beautiful, its people and the administration have grown a thick skin against the coronavirus. As Chandigarh marks a year since its first Covid-19 case, here’s a look at the administration’s dealing of the outbreak from March last year till now.

The UT administration may boast high of “less” number of infections, low fatality rate and imposing timely restrictions at the onset of the pandemic in the city, but its counter measures have lacked in terms of department coordination and expected robust response.

The first case confirmed case of Covid-19 was reported on 18 March 2020, when a 23-year-old student, who had returned from the UK was tested positive and was isolated at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. The chain of infection was spread to her family, friends in Chandigarh and Panchkula.

A total of 23,592 persons have been tested positive in the UT so far, which is almost 2 percent of the total population.

Bapu Dham horror

The ebb and flow of the virus spread in the city was fraught with lapses which were initially exposed with the community outbreak in Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, last year. Despite a strict approach towards testing, the UT administration had failed to cope up with the rising cases during the peak in September 2020.

“The system is failing to respond effectively even to this day. Patients are being left in the lurch with no one to seek suggestions from in case of home isolation. There are no calls from the health officials and the patient has no idea how to go about it,” said Taruni Gandhi, a city resident who recently contracted the infection.

The ebb and flow of the virus spread in the city was fraught with lapses which were initially exposed with the community outbreak in Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, last year.
The ebb and flow of the virus spread in the city was fraught with lapses which were initially exposed with the community outbreak in Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, last year.

Delayed detection

“The testing was done so selectively that the asymptomatic persons were not detected in time which led to the massive outbreak in the city and high increase in infection load even in complete lockdown,” a senior health official, who was part of the core team handling the operations in the area, said.

The administration later changed the policy by bringing in on-site sampling centres which brought the increased number of infections to the fore. At one point, a total of 75% infections in the city came from Bapu Dham Colony alone.

A study by Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research had also revealed that a significantly high number of cases in Bapu Dham Colony were due to its dense population coupled with a huge number of asymptomatic infections that was responsible for the late detection and delayed isolation of cases leading to a widespread outbreak.

September surge

As the Covid-19 pandemic surged in Chandigarh in September last year, the UT administration was not able to get in touch with those testing positive within 24 hours of reporting, which further delayed contact tracing. A team of experts was also deputed by the central government in early September to find gaps and assist the local administration in dealing with the pandemic.

The month saw a major surge in infections, with the record being set on September 13 (449 cases), while the highest number of active cases (3,171) was reported on September 16.

The central team observed that initially in the zones where there were a smaller number of cases or were in the nascent phase of the epidemic, the authorities were not able to contact all positive cases in 24 hours, which resulted in delayed testing of their household contacts. Some positive patients even complained that the health department did not contact them, and they didn’t even know who to reach out to in case of any problem.

Vaccine hesitancy

Even though the vaccination drive prioritising health care and frontline workers commenced in mid-January, only 50% have been inoculated so far, hesitancy being a key reason behind their low turnout. The response to vaccination among senior citizens, however, has been promising.

“We need to acknowledge that our infection number has been so low that people may not find it necessary to get vaccinated. But people should come forward for it if they are among the priority groups,” said UT adviser Manoj Parida.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
A proposal to reconstitute the committee is also pending with the Centre for around a year now.
A proposal to reconstitute the committee is also pending with the Centre for around a year now.
chandigarh news

Home minister’s advisory panel for Chandigarh hasn’t met since 2017

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:37 AM IST
It is the apex institution for direct interface between Chandigarh’s elected representatives and the Union government
READ FULL STORY
Close
A revenue expenditure of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>599.74 crore for the 2021-22 financial year was recommended by the board of finance. (HT FILE PHOTO)
A revenue expenditure of 599.74 crore for the 2021-22 financial year was recommended by the board of finance. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Panjab University’s 2021-22 budget remains unapproved

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:43 AM IST
After the budget is approved by the board of finance, it is placed before the governing body, but its term lapsed last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first confirmed case of Covid-19 in Chandigarh was reported on March 18, 2020. (HT File Photo)
The first confirmed case of Covid-19 in Chandigarh was reported on March 18, 2020. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s fight against pandemic fraught with lapses

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:29 AM IST
In the year gone by, UT administration’s counter measures lacked in terms of coordination and robust response
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 23-year-old man’s body was recovered from the woods in Shahzadpur area of Ambala district. (Representational photo)
The 23-year-old man’s body was recovered from the woods in Shahzadpur area of Ambala district. (Representational photo)
chandigarh news

Missing Panchkula hospital staffer found dead in Ambala

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:25 AM IST
The victim’s father alleged that his son was murdered by the relatives of a girl with whom he was having an affair and some old rivals
READ FULL STORY
Close
The district has been reporting 100+ cases for the past eight days. (HT Photo)
The district has been reporting 100+ cases for the past eight days. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Mohali records 222 Covid cases, highest since September wave

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:20 AM IST
Mohali district on Wednesday reported 222 fresh cases of Covid-19, highest in the past six months, which took the tally to 22,440 and the number of active cases to 1,575
READ FULL STORY
Close
A traveller being sampled for Covid-19 at the ISBT, Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
A traveller being sampled for Covid-19 at the ISBT, Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s daily Covid tally goes past 200 after six months

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Prime Minister identified Chandigarh as one of the 12 states and UTs with “districts of concern” because of the steady rate of increase in cases this month
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Union home ministry, in December 2019, wrote to the Haryana government citing a Union HRD ministry office memorandum stating that as per UGC regulations, chairman of UGC will nominate a member of the selection committee for selection of vice-chancellor of state, private and deemed universities. (HT FILE)
The Union home ministry, in December 2019, wrote to the Haryana government citing a Union HRD ministry office memorandum stating that as per UGC regulations, chairman of UGC will nominate a member of the selection committee for selection of vice-chancellor of state, private and deemed universities. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

Sports varsity Bill likely to cause furore in Haryana assembly

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:09 PM IST
The Sports University of Haryana Bill, 2021 reintroduced in the Haryana assembly on Wednesday has the potential to cause furore in the assembly on Thursday when it comes up for discussion
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.(HT_PRINT)
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.(HT_PRINT)
chandigarh news

Haryana to hold mega Covid-19 vaccination drives 2 days a week: CM Khattar

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:43 PM IST
"Mega vaccination drives to be held two days a week in the state; 7.50 lakh people have been vaccinated till now," Khattar said during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with chief ministers of various states on the prevailing Covid-19 situation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab has so far recorded over 2,00,000 Covid cases of which 6,137 people have died, 182,283 have recovered and active cases are at 11,942, according to the state’s health department bulletin.(HT file photo)
Punjab has so far recorded over 2,00,000 Covid cases of which 6,137 people have died, 182,283 have recovered and active cases are at 11,942, according to the state’s health department bulletin.(HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Covid-19 positivity rate in Punjab has doubled, says health ministry

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:16 PM IST
Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the daily average of Covid disease cases in Punjab was earlier at 531 and has now climbed to 1,338 in the last 15 days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Speaker told the House that if any official provided wrong information, a motion of privilege will be brought against him/her in the assembly. (Ht file photo)
The Speaker told the House that if any official provided wrong information, a motion of privilege will be brought against him/her in the assembly. (Ht file photo)
chandigarh news

Haryana Speaker warns officials against tabling misleading info in assembly

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Warns of invoking breach of privilege provision against erring officials after incorrect reply to question on industries was tabled in House in November last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
The comptroller and auditor general report says the golf course developed on government land with government resources at the third battalion, Haryana Armed Police (HAP), Hisar, was allowed for use by private persons in an unauthorised manner for five years. (Representative image)
The comptroller and auditor general report says the golf course developed on government land with government resources at the third battalion, Haryana Armed Police (HAP), Hisar, was allowed for use by private persons in an unauthorised manner for five years. (Representative image)
chandigarh news

CAG sees red on Hisar golf greens

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Comptroller and auditor general seeks fixing of responsibility for illegal use of land for teeing off at Haryana Armed Police, Hisar, golf course and revenue of 80.87 lakh generated by its management committee was kept outside the government account
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samalkha Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhokar faces allegations of tax evasion and owning assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. (Ht file photo)
Samalkha Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhokar faces allegations of tax evasion and owning assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. (Ht file photo)
chandigarh news

ED, IT teams raid Samalkha Congress MLA Chhokar’s properties in Haryana

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:03 PM IST
The raids are being carried out at Dharam Singh Chhokar’s house in Samalkha, fuel station in Panipat and properties in Hisar, Gurugram and Chandigarh
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kumar was lodged in the Sonepat jail for 30 days before being released and is a co-accused in cases against labour activist Nodeep Kaur, who was released from the Karnal jail on bail on February 26.(Shutterstock/HT Archive)
Kumar was lodged in the Sonepat jail for 30 days before being released and is a co-accused in cases against labour activist Nodeep Kaur, who was released from the Karnal jail on bail on February 26.(Shutterstock/HT Archive)
chandigarh news

HC orders probe into ‘custodial torture’

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:34 AM IST
  • The probe was ordered after labour activist Shiv Kumar alleged torture in jail.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(The number of active cases in the state also increased from 11,942 on Monday to 12,616 on Tuesday.)
(The number of active cases in the state also increased from 11,942 on Monday to 12,616 on Tuesday.)
chandigarh news

38 more deaths, 1,475 Covid cases in Punjab

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:23 AM IST
Hoshiarpur reported a maximum 257 fresh Covid-19 cases, Ludhiana 245, Patiala 197, Mohali 192 and SBS Nagar 132
READ FULL STORY
Close
At a meeting attended by top officials of the state food department and the FCI, it was clarified that a move for tightening quality checks was at a proposal stage and a nod from the Union food and public distribution ministry was awaited. (HT photo)
At a meeting attended by top officials of the state food department and the FCI, it was clarified that a move for tightening quality checks was at a proposal stage and a nod from the Union food and public distribution ministry was awaited. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

Foodgrain procurement: Existing quality norms to apply but land record a must, FCI tells Punjab

By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:27 AM IST
It was not practical for farmers to get land records in a short span of time, says Punjab minister Ashu
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP