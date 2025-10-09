Chandigarh’s first professional tennis training centre to open in Sector 10

The Union Territory sports department is set to develop the Tennis Stadium in Sector-10 into the city’s first professional tennis training centre, with the first step being the launch of a special coaching camp led by an international coach. Before the camp begins, an orientation session for coaches will be held on October 9. (HT File)

Portuguese coach Marco Seruca, an internationally certified professional who has previously worked with Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA), will lead the camp, assisted by coach Shubham Kamboj. The 15-day camp, from October 14 to 29, will focus on players aged 10 to 18 years and is expected to host around 100 trainees — all free of cost.

The camp will include both fitness and technical sessions covering stroke combinations, shot variations, production techniques, speed, mobility and match strategy development.

Before the camp begins, an orientation session for coaches will be held on October 9, followed by a session for players and parents on October 11. Daily sessions will run from 3.30pm to 6.00pm.

At the end of the camp, a competition scheduled for October 28 and 29 will assess players’ progress. Outstanding performers will be felicitated and local coaches will get an opportunity to learn from the sessions. Only players training at the Sector-10 centre can participate at the camp and the competition.

“We are working towards making Chandigarh’s Tennis Stadium-10 a world-class centre. Organising this camp with a foreign coach is a major step in that direction. Our aim is to provide the best possible training to local players. Such initiatives will continue so that tennis and players in Chandigarh can keep growing,” said Saurabh Kumar Arora, director sports, Chandigarh.

Last month, the UT sports department took over the stadium from the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association after terminating CLTA’s lease due to alleged violations and a failure to extend it.