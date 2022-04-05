Chandigarh’s GMSH-16 gets upgraded intensive care unit
UT Adviser Dharam Pal on Monday inaugurated the upgraded intensive care unit (ICU) facility at Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.
GHSH-16 became the third hospital to be equipped with the facility in the UT and he move is expected to ease the pressure on tertiary care institutions including Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) and Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.
The six-bedded ICU was conceptualised by the UT administration in 2019 and was later expanded to accommodate eighth beds during the peak of the Covid pandemic. The bed capacity has since been increased to 20.
Speaking on the occasion, UT health services director Suman Singh said, “The Rotary club, Chandigarh, supported the health department by providing 14 ICU beds and 14 Multipara monitors. Timely insight and good team work saved many precious lives during the Covid pandemic. A team of dedicated anaesthetists and other supporting staff are present around the clock to take care of the patients”
Singh toured the ICU and interacted with the staff. He appreciated the facilities including the ventilators, bedside diagnostic facilities, blood gas analyser among others.
For the uninitiated, an intensive care unit (ICU) is a special department of a hospital or health care facility that provides intensive care medicine. Intensive care units cater to patients with severe or life-threatening illnesses and injuries, which require constant care, close supervision from life support equipment and medication.
