chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s govt schools to reopen for Classes 6 to 8 on Feb 1

In the next step towards phased reopening of schools, the education department has allowed city’s government schools to resume offline classes for Classes 6 to 8 from Monday
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:24 PM IST

In the next step towards phased reopening of schools, the education department has allowed city’s government schools to resume offline classes for Classes 6 to 8 from Monday.

Online classes will also continue for students who choose not to attend school in person. Attendance won’t be compulsory and parental permission in written will be required for students who do attend offline classes. Schools will function from 9am to 2pm and school heads will be responsible for ensuring that all Covid protocols are followed.

Earlier, students of Class 9 onwards were allowed to attend school from November 1, 2020. While attendance had stayed on the lower side in the beginning, many government schools in the periphery of the city are reporting over 50% attendance now.

Private schools to stay closed

While the education department has allowed both private and government schools to reopen, the former won’t be starting classes for now.

“We will reach out to parents and start classes only if they are willing to send their wards to school,” said HS Mamik, president of the Independent Schools Association, Chandigarh.

Mamik, who is also the chairman of Vivek High School, Sector 38, said they hadn’t started classes for Class 9 onwards either in line with parents’ concerns and students were visiting schools only to clear their doubts.

Director of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, Atul Khanna added, “We won’t start classes yet. With the way things are going, it’s unlikely that we’ll resume offline classes before the next academic session.”

The local vegetable markets were shut down in March 2020 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. (HT File Photo)
The local vegetable markets were shut down in March 2020 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Apni Mandis to return in Chandigarh on Feb 1

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:59 PM IST
Only farmers registered with the Punjab Mandi Board will be allowed to set stalls at the mandi after presenting their registration card.
With an upsurge in technology and knowledge-centric enterprises and the nation-wide focus on creating self-reliant solutions to technical challenges, the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem has entered a new phase of growth. (HT File)
With an upsurge in technology and knowledge-centric enterprises and the nation-wide focus on creating self-reliant solutions to technical challenges, the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem has entered a new phase of growth. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Chitkara University announces ‘NOVATE+ 2021’ to promote academia-MSME projects

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:19 PM IST
Chitkara University has recently launched the fourth edition of its flagship-event ‘NOVATE+ 2021’, which will help MSMEs collaborate with universities for technical problem-solving
Union minister of state for commerce and Hoshiarpur BJP MP Som Parkash is the sole representative of Punjab in the central cabinet. He was a part of three-member ministerial team that held 11 rounds of negotiations with farmers in the past two months without any breakthrough. (HT Photo)
Union minister of state for commerce and Hoshiarpur BJP MP Som Parkash is the sole representative of Punjab in the central cabinet. He was a part of three-member ministerial team that held 11 rounds of negotiations with farmers in the past two months without any breakthrough. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Farm union leaders backtracked under pressure of radicals: Central minister

By Ramesh Vinayak
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:53 AM IST
Union minister of state for commerce Som Parkash says farm union leaders should have taken moral responsibility for whatever happened at Red Fort on Republic Day and suspended their agitation
Right to life meaningless without right to education: Justice Gavai
Right to life meaningless without right to education: Justice Gavai
chandigarh news

Right to life meaningless without right to education: Justice Gavai

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:58 PM IST
The Supreme Court judge was speaking during a two-day international webinar organised by Chandigarh University
Lockdown delayed admission time among head injury cases: PGI study
Lockdown delayed admission time among head injury cases: PGI study
chandigarh news

Lockdown delayed admission time among head injury cases: PGI study

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:56 PM IST
The restrictions imposed to curb the Covid-19 pandemic also led to amplification of the already-delayed admission process among head-injury patients at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, a study has found
After slow start, placements pick up pace at Chandigarh institutes
After slow start, placements pick up pace at Chandigarh institutes
chandigarh news

After slow start, placements pick up pace at Chandigarh institutes

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Due to the economic slowdown in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the placement season at Panjab University and other institutions in Chandigarh did not kick off on a high note this academic year, but has finally started to pick up the pace
Haryana assembly unseats Kalka MLA Pradeep Chaudhary
Haryana assembly unseats Kalka MLA Pradeep Chaudhary
chandigarh news

Haryana assembly unseats Kalka MLA Pradeep Chaudhary

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:51 PM IST
The Congress leader was sentenced to three-year imprisonment in a case of rioting by a Himachal Pradesh court
Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore flanked by chief secretary Vini Mahajan and director general of police Dinkar Gupta during the state-level R-Day function in Mohali.
Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore flanked by chief secretary Vini Mahajan and director general of police Dinkar Gupta during the state-level R-Day function in Mohali.
chandigarh news

Tricity buzz: Tracker on all those making, or faking, news

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:49 PM IST
Punjab’s power couple does the honours at Mohali Punjab’s power couple, chief secretary Vini Mahajan and director general of police Dinkar Gupta, attended the state-level Republic Day function at Mohali, where state governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore was the chief guest
The economic survey said that Punjab had a higher unemployment rate of 7.4% in 2018-19 as against the national rate of 5.8%. (HT file photo)
The economic survey said that Punjab had a higher unemployment rate of 7.4% in 2018-19 as against the national rate of 5.8%. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Most people have access to basic needs in Punjab, Haryana: Economic survey

By Gagandeep Jassowal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:13 PM IST
The economic survey for 2020-21, presented by the Union government in Parliament, shows that Punjab and Haryana are among top four states where the rural and urban population have the highest access to bare necessities
Kalka Congress MLA Pardeep Chaudhary.
Kalka Congress MLA Pardeep Chaudhary.
chandigarh news

Kalka Congress MLA faces disqualification from assembly

By Hitender Rao
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:05 PM IST
A Himachal Pradesh court convicted and sentenced Pardeep Chaudhary to three years in jail in a 2011 case of rioting; legal experts says membership can be restored if HC stays conviction
In this file picture, Farmers associated with Hooda Khap march towards Tikri border to take part in farmers' protest in Rohtak. (PTI File)
In this file picture, Farmers associated with Hooda Khap march towards Tikri border to take part in farmers' protest in Rohtak. (PTI File)
india news

One person from each house to reach Delhi: Haryana khap leaders

By Sunil Rahar, Hindustan Times, Rohtak
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:20 AM IST
  • The Haryana government suspended mobile Internet in Rewari, Ambala, Jind, Bhiwani, Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Hisar, Rohtak, and Sirsa till Saturday evening aimed at restricting communication between farm groups.
It will be the students’ responsibility to download the question papers and the same will not be forwarded to them by the authorities. (HT FILE PHOTO)
It will be the students’ responsibility to download the question papers and the same will not be forwarded to them by the authorities. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Panjab University issues guidelines for online exams

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:22 AM IST
The question papers will be available both on ugexam.puchd.ac.in and pgexam.puchd.ac.in and will have to be downloaded directly from the homepage of the above websites without logging in
chandigarh news

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy: Punjab lose to Baroda in semis

By HT correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:21 AM IST
The fact that Punjab captain Mandeep Singh injured his shoulder while fielding also dented Punjab’s chances
Professor VR Sinha from the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences has been appointed the dean of university instructions. (HT PHOTO)
Professor VR Sinha from the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences has been appointed the dean of university instructions. (HT PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Panjab University gets new DUI

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:12 AM IST
The university also announced the appointment of Rajesh Gill of the department of sociology as the dean research
